Asian Academy Creative Awards: Full List of Winners

Spread over two nights of virtual ceremonies, the Asian Academy Creative Awards handed out 38 prizes to Asian-made TV and streaming content.
2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Lee Je-hoon in “Move to Heaven” (Korea)
Page One Films / No 3 Pictures/ Netflix
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Lee Do-hyun in “Sweet Home” (Korea)
Studio Dragon /Studio N / Netflix
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Konkona Sen Sharma in “Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi” (India)
Dharmatic / Netflix
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amruta Subhash in “Bombay Begums” (India)
Dharmatic / Netflix
Best Cinematography
Chad Ingraham for “Expedition: Asia” (Hong Kong)
Ryan Pyle Productions / Discovery Channel
Best Comedy Performance
Susan Lankester in “Keluarga Baha Don S 2” (Malaysia)
Anomalous Films/ Viu
Best Comedy Program
“My Heroic Husband” (China)
New Classics Media / iQIYI
Best Direction (Fiction)
Lee Eung-bok for “Sweet Home” (Korea)
Studio Dragon/Studio N / Netflix
Best Drama Series
“Move to Heaven” (Korea)
Page One Film and No3 Pictures /Netflix
Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program
“The Tmall Double 11 Opening Ceremony” (China)
Hunan TV
Best Lifestyle Program
“Eco Solutions” (Japan)
CNN International
Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host
Vice Ganda in “Everybody, Sing!” (Philippines)
ABS CBN
Best Music or Dance Program
“Gegar Vaganza 7” (Malaysia)
Astro
Best Non Scripted Entertainment
“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)
Refinery Media
Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT
“Mirzapur S 2” (India)
Amazon Prime Video
Best Original Screenplay
Umesh Bist for “Pagglait” (India)
Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment /Netflix
Best Theme Song
“White Drongo” by Shu Chiu for “The Child of Light” (Taiwan)
Hakka TV / Borderline Assemblage
Best Voice Artist
Feng Xiaogang in “Dunhuang: Edge of the World” (China)
Tencent Video, CICC, IFA Media
Best Adaptation of an Existing Format
“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)
Refinery Media
Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D)
“Earwig and the Witch” (Japan)
NHK/ Studio Ghibli
Best Branded Program or Series
“Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol” (India)
MX Player
Best Children’s Program (one off/series)
“MYSTIC” (New Zealand)
Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + TV
Best Current Affairs Program or Series
“PD Note Our Twisted Heroes” (Korea)
MBC
Best Direction (Non-Fiction)
Robbie Bridgman & Steve Chao for “Traffickers: Inside The Golden
Triangle” (Thailand) HBO / WarnerMedia / IFA Media
Best Documentary Program (one-off)
“Birdsville Or Bust” (Australia)
Mint Pictures / SBS
Best Documentary Series
“See What You Made Me Do” (Australia)
Northern Pictures/ SBS/ Blue Ant International
Best Editing
Muhammad Razin Bin Mohd Ramzi for “Wild City: River World” (Singapore)
Beach House Pictures / Mediacorp
Best Infotainment Program
“Climate Change: A Wicked Problem, Power” (Singapore)
CNA, Mediacorp
Best Natural History or Wildlife Program
“Wild Tokyo” (Japan)
OSF/ NHK
Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor
Steven Chia in “Talking Point” (Singapore)
Channel 5, CNA, Mediacorp
Best News Program
“24 Hours: Special Coverage of Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) in
Luzon” GMA Network (Philippines)
Best Preschool Program
“Shimajiro: A World of WOW! Our Oceans” (Japan)
Benesse Corporation/ TV Setouchi
Best Promo or Trailer
“Save Our Planet, Save Our Children’s Future” (Hong Kong)
Phoenix Satellite Television
Best Short Form Content
“Spectrum: The Visit” (Singapore)
Robot Playground Media/Finding Pictures
Best Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode
“Kill for Love” (Taiwan)
Studio76 Original Productions/Taiwan Mobile myVideo/
Even Creative Studio
Best Single News Story/Report
“India’s Covid-19 Crisis” (India)
BBC World News
Best Sound
“Pagglait” (India)
Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment / Netflix
Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films
“Peter Rabbit 2 : The Runaway” (Australia)
Method Studios/ Columbia Pictures.