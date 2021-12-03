Asian Academy Creative Awards: Full List of Winners

Spread over two nights of virtual ceremonies, the Asian Academy Creative Awards handed out 38 prizes to Asian-made TV and streaming content.

2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Lee Je-hoon in “Move to Heaven” (Korea)

Page One Films / No 3 Pictures/ Netflix

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Lee Do-hyun in “Sweet Home” (Korea)

Studio Dragon /Studio N / Netflix

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Konkona Sen Sharma in “Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi” (India)

Dharmatic / Netflix

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amruta Subhash in “Bombay Begums” (India)

Dharmatic / Netflix

Best Cinematography

Chad Ingraham for “Expedition: Asia” (Hong Kong)

Ryan Pyle Productions / Discovery Channel

Best Comedy Performance

Susan Lankester in “Keluarga Baha Don S 2” (Malaysia)

Anomalous Films/ Viu

Best Comedy Program

“My Heroic Husband” (China)

New Classics Media / iQIYI

Best Direction (Fiction)

Lee Eung-bok for “Sweet Home” (Korea)

Studio Dragon/Studio N / Netflix

Best Drama Series

“Move to Heaven” (Korea)

Page One Film and No3 Pictures /Netflix

Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program

“The Tmall Double 11 Opening Ceremony” (China)

Hunan TV

Best Lifestyle Program

“Eco Solutions” (Japan)

CNN International

Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host

Vice Ganda in “Everybody, Sing!” (Philippines)

ABS CBN

Best Music or Dance Program

“Gegar Vaganza 7” (Malaysia)

Astro

Best Non Scripted Entertainment

“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)

Refinery Media

Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT

“Mirzapur S 2” (India)

Amazon Prime Video

Best Original Screenplay

Umesh Bist for “Pagglait” (India)

Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment /Netflix

Best Theme Song

“White Drongo” by Shu Chiu for “The Child of Light” (Taiwan)

Hakka TV / Borderline Assemblage

Best Voice Artist

Feng Xiaogang in “Dunhuang: Edge of the World” (China)

Tencent Video, CICC, IFA Media

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)

Refinery Media

Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D)

“Earwig and the Witch” (Japan)

NHK/ Studio Ghibli

Best Branded Program or Series

“Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol” (India)

MX Player

Best Children’s Program (one off/series)

“MYSTIC” (New Zealand)

Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + TV

Best Current Affairs Program or Series

“PD Note Our Twisted Heroes” (Korea)

MBC

Best Direction (Non-Fiction)

Robbie Bridgman & Steve Chao for “Traffickers: Inside The Golden

Triangle” (Thailand) HBO / WarnerMedia / IFA Media

Best Documentary Program (one-off)

“Birdsville Or Bust” (Australia)

Mint Pictures / SBS

Best Documentary Series

“See What You Made Me Do” (Australia)

Northern Pictures/ SBS/ Blue Ant International

Best Editing

Muhammad Razin Bin Mohd Ramzi for “Wild City: River World” (Singapore)

Beach House Pictures / Mediacorp

Best Infotainment Program

“Climate Change: A Wicked Problem, Power” (Singapore)

CNA, Mediacorp

Best Natural History or Wildlife Program

“Wild Tokyo” (Japan)

OSF/ NHK

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor

Steven Chia in “Talking Point” (Singapore)

Channel 5, CNA, Mediacorp

Best News Program

“24 Hours: Special Coverage of Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) in

Luzon” GMA Network (Philippines)

Best Preschool Program

“Shimajiro: A World of WOW! Our Oceans” (Japan)

Benesse Corporation/ TV Setouchi

Best Promo or Trailer

“Save Our Planet, Save Our Children’s Future” (Hong Kong)

Phoenix Satellite Television

Best Short Form Content

“Spectrum: The Visit” (Singapore)

Robot Playground Media/Finding Pictures

Best Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode

“Kill for Love” (Taiwan)

Studio76 Original Productions/Taiwan Mobile myVideo/

Even Creative Studio

Best Single News Story/Report

“India’s Covid-19 Crisis” (India)

BBC World News

Best Sound

“Pagglait” (India)

Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment / Netflix

Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films

“Peter Rabbit 2 : The Runaway” (Australia)

Method Studios/ Columbia Pictures.