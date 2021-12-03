×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: George Clooney on Working with Ben Affleck in ‘Tender Bar,’ Inspiration for Role and Political Activism

Asian Academy Creative Awards: Full List of Winners

Asian Academy Creative Awards
Asian Academy Creative Awards

Spread over two nights of virtual ceremonies, the Asian Academy Creative Awards handed out 38 prizes to Asian-made TV and streaming content.

2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Best Actor in a Leading Role
Lee Je-hoon in “Move to Heaven” (Korea)
Page One Films / No 3 Pictures/ Netflix

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Lee Do-hyun in “Sweet Home” (Korea)
Studio Dragon /Studio N / Netflix

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Konkona Sen Sharma in “Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi” (India)
Dharmatic / Netflix

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amruta Subhash in “Bombay Begums” (India)
Dharmatic / Netflix

Best Cinematography
Chad Ingraham for “Expedition: Asia” (Hong Kong)
Ryan Pyle Productions / Discovery Channel

Best Comedy Performance
Susan Lankester in “Keluarga Baha Don S 2” (Malaysia)
Anomalous Films/ Viu

Best Comedy Program
“My Heroic Husband” (China)
New Classics Media / iQIYI

Best Direction (Fiction)
Lee Eung-bok for “Sweet Home” (Korea)
Studio Dragon/Studio N / Netflix

Best Drama Series
“Move to Heaven” (Korea)
Page One Film and No3 Pictures /Netflix

Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program
“The Tmall Double 11 Opening Ceremony” (China)
Hunan TV

Best Lifestyle Program
“Eco Solutions” (Japan)
CNN International

Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host
Vice Ganda in “Everybody, Sing!” (Philippines)
ABS CBN

Best Music or Dance Program
“Gegar Vaganza 7” (Malaysia)
Astro

Best Non Scripted Entertainment
“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)
Refinery Media

Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT
“Mirzapur S 2” (India)
Amazon Prime Video

Best Original Screenplay
Umesh Bist for “Pagglait” (India)
Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment /Netflix

Best Theme Song
“White Drongo” by Shu Chiu for “The Child of Light” (Taiwan)
Hakka TV / Borderline Assemblage

Best Voice Artist
Feng Xiaogang in “Dunhuang: Edge of the World” (China)
Tencent Video, CICC, IFA Media

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format
“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)
Refinery Media

Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D)
“Earwig and the Witch” (Japan)
NHK/ Studio Ghibli

Best Branded Program or Series
“Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol” (India)
MX Player

Best Children’s Program (one off/series)
“MYSTIC” (New Zealand)
Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + TV

Best Current Affairs Program or Series
“PD Note Our Twisted Heroes” (Korea)
MBC

Best Direction (Non-Fiction)
Robbie Bridgman & Steve Chao for “Traffickers: Inside The Golden
Triangle” (Thailand) HBO / WarnerMedia / IFA Media

Best Documentary Program (one-off)
“Birdsville Or Bust” (Australia)
Mint Pictures / SBS

Best Documentary Series
“See What You Made Me Do” (Australia)
Northern Pictures/ SBS/ Blue Ant International

Best Editing
Muhammad Razin Bin Mohd Ramzi for “Wild City: River World” (Singapore)
Beach House Pictures / Mediacorp

Best Infotainment Program
“Climate Change: A Wicked Problem, Power” (Singapore)
CNA, Mediacorp

Best Natural History or Wildlife Program
“Wild Tokyo” (Japan)
OSF/ NHK

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor
Steven Chia in “Talking Point” (Singapore)
Channel 5, CNA, Mediacorp

Best News Program
“24 Hours: Special Coverage of Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) in
Luzon” GMA Network (Philippines)

Best Preschool Program
“Shimajiro: A World of WOW! Our Oceans” (Japan)
Benesse Corporation/ TV Setouchi

Best Promo or Trailer
“Save Our Planet, Save Our Children’s Future” (Hong Kong)
Phoenix Satellite Television

Best Short Form Content
“Spectrum: The Visit” (Singapore)
Robot Playground Media/Finding Pictures

Best Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode
“Kill for Love” (Taiwan)
Studio76 Original Productions/Taiwan Mobile myVideo/
Even Creative Studio

Best Single News Story/Report
“India’s Covid-19 Crisis” (India)
BBC World News

Best Sound
“Pagglait” (India)
Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment / Netflix

Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films
“Peter Rabbit 2 : The Runaway” (Australia)
Method Studios/ Columbia Pictures.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad