Two Degrees of Ruth E. Carter Is the New Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon

With more than three decades in the business, Ruth E. Carter has supplanted Kevin Bacon in the parlor game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, though she is closer at two degrees.

Take Meryl Streep. Streep appeared in “The Post” which was directed by Steven Spielberg, who worked with Carter on “Amistad.” Viola Davis hasn’t worked directly with Carter, but through “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Chadwick Boseman, Davis is linked to Carter.

And Boseman would instantly link Carter to anyone who has ever appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In another route, Ben Affleck would tie Carter to any actor who has appeared in the DC Universe.

Carter has worked with Spike Lee dating back to “School Daze,” as well as with Eddie Murphy, most recently on Netflix’s “Dolomite Is My Name.” Again, that would link anyone who has worked with Murphy to Carter; Frank Oz, Bill Condon, John Landis and Dan Ackroyd.

She has also created costumes for Ava DuVernay on “Selma.” For “Keeping Up With the Joneses,” Carter designed the costumes, which

also starred Wonder Woman Gal Gadot (another DC link).

John Singleton, Reginald Hudlin and Gina Prince BytheWood are among the other directors Carter has worked with; BytheWood directed “The Old Guard” starring Charlize Theron.

Between the directors and actors, Carter has worked with over her trailblazing career, there is indeed only two degrees of separation between Carter and Hollywood greats.

Watch Carter play the game