Nickole Jones, Emmy-Nominated Hairstylist for ‘Big Little Lies,’ Dies at 45

Nickole Jones, the Emmy-nominated key hairstylist on “Big Little Lies” and hair department head for “Young Sheldon,” has died of cancer. She was 45.

Fellow makeup artist Anya Brewster, who is the ESPN hair and makeup department head, confirmed Jones’ death to Variety. In a GoFundMe page dedicated to Jones’ memory, Brewster wrote: “After a long battle with cancer, on March 25th, Nickole passed on with her family by her side.”

“Nickole was a force of a woman,” Brewster’s tribute continued. “She didn’t accept anything but the best. Her tenacity and conviction for all things beautiful gave way to a very successful career as a hairstylist working in both television and film. Some of her credits include ‘Young Sheldon’ (Department Head), ‘The Mindy Project’ (Department Head), ‘Big Little Lies,’ and ‘NCIS.’ Her celebrity client list was one that most people would dream of.”

Jones’ first credit was in 2007 on “The ½ Hour News Hour” and later she was key hairstylist on “The Craigslist Killer.” She went on to work on “NCIS: Los Angeles” from 2009-2015.

Following her work on that series, Jones landed key hairstylist on the HBO series “Big Little Lies” starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. It earned her an Emmy nomination in the outstanding hairstyling for a limited series or movie category.

Most recently, Jones worked on the 2020 movie “Valley Girl” starring Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse. She began as a hair department head for the CBS series “Young Sheldon” for 60 episodes, and was upped to department head hairstylist from 2020-2021 where she worked on four episodes.

Jones is survived by her spouse, Jen; their four children, Rubin, Cielo, Gabriel and Michael; her parents, Cynthia and Michael; her sister, Jenn; her brother, Kevin and a large extended family.