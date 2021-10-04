‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer and Emmy Winner Marc Pilcher Dies at 53 of COVID

Marc Pilcher, the Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer for “Bridgerton,” has died of COVID-19, his agency Curtis Brown confirmed to Variety.

He was 53 years old.

The news comes just three weeks after the U.K.-based stylist – who was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions – picked up a Creative Emmy statuette in Los Angeles for his work on the Netflix series.

Pilcher took and tested negative on multiple Covid-19 tests to make the trip across the Atlantic and back again for the ceremony. Not long after his return he was taken ill and his condition deteriorated over the weekend. He died on Sunday.

As well as “Bridgerton,” Pilcher was known for his work across a variety of West End shows, television programmes and films. In 2018 he was nominated for his work on “Mary Queen of Scots” with Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie.

He most recently completed work on Matthew Vaughan’s “The King’s Man.”

Pilcher leaves behind his family, friends and beloved cockapoo Yuri.

“It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with Covid-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021,” his family and friends told Variety in a statement via Curtis Brown.

“Marc entered the industry via the theatre working on shows such as ‘Company,’ ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and ‘Aspects of Love.’ As for many, it was his training ground and for 15 years he worked in London’s West End and around the UK on major stage plays and musicals.”

“In the early 2000s, Marc entered the film and television industry and worked on TV shows and features as a hairdresser, stylist and makeup artist. During this time, he worked with artists including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, Shirley MacLaine, Ralph Fiennes, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Michael Gambon, Madonna, Helena Bonham Carter, Michelle Williams, Kristen Scott Thomas and Sir Ian McKellen amongst many others.”

“In 2016, he designed his first show, ‘The Collection’ – a drama set in post-war Paris. In 2019 he was nominated for an Academy Award for his hair styling on ‘Mary Queen of Scots.’ Most recently, he had won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for his work on Series 1 of Netflix’s critically acclaimed ‘Bridgerton.’ Marc also received 3 Hollywood Makeup Artist & Hairstyling Guild Awards for his work on ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Mary Queen of Scots.'”

“Glamourous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design. Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realised before.”

“He was 53, double vaccinated with no underlying health condition.”

Pilcher’s colleagues paid tribute to him on Monday.

“So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for ‘Bridgerton’ Season One,” Nicola Coughlan, who played Penelope Featherington on the show, wrote on Instagram. “Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others. My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya and Claire. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc.

Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton on the show, simply shared Coughlan’s Instagram post, adding “At a loss for words.”