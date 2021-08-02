Lily James’ Transformation Into Pamela Anderson for ‘Pam and Tommy’ Took Three Hours Each Day

Lily James’ transformation into Pamela Anderson on Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy” took “anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming,” revealed Barry Lee Moe, hair department head for the upcoming limited series.

The comedy show takes on the true story behind the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Along with Sebastian Stan as Lee, the series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay and more. Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape.

Moe revealed the series had completed filming on Friday. “We ended up using 25 wigs in the end. Everyone from Seth Rogen to Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling all wore wigs because we transform them into new characters.”

“Sebastian is the only one who doesn’t wear a wig,” said Moe. For the part of the Motley Crue drummer, Stan grew his hair out. “We had a keratin treatment done, and we colored it every few weeks.”

“Pam and Tommy” was ordered to series in December 2020. Moe says the series should arrive in early 2022. “It’s hopefully coming out in February.”

Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved with the series. It is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, who serve as co-showrunners. Rogen will also executive produce along with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey. Dave Franco will executive produce with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug executive producing for Annapurna. Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins will also executive produce. Craig Gillespie will direct and executive produce.