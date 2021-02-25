IMDbPro Partners With Staff Me Up, Casting Calls America (EXCLUSIVE)

IMDbPro is making it easier for entertainment industry professionals to find their next gig.

The subscription database has added thousands of cast and crew notices through Staff Me Up, a resource for finding production work, and Casting Calls America, a more regionally focused list of acting jobs. The company already has existing relationships with Casting Networks and Direct Submit (formerly NYCastings). IMDbPro says the new partnerships will enable it to offer one of the largest selections of cast and crew notices available.

IMDbPro members can access notices for more than 30 job categories including actor, writer, director and editor at imdbpro.com/jobs, from the “Jobs” header in the site toolbar or via the “Jobs” tab on the IMDbPro app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Users can also filter notices based on their location and production type. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, IMDbPro has added the ability for members to search for work-from-home opportunities.

“We’re on a mission to make IMDbPro the essential destination for entertainment industry professionals,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro. “Today’s announcement supports our long-term objective to make IMDbPro essential to customers seeking to discover new opportunities, pursue their professional aspirations and advance their careers.”

In another concession to the pandemic, which has led so many people in the entertainment industry to work from home, IMDbPro recently began offering all members free access to premium and secure video and voice meetings and chat messaging through Amazon Chime. IMDb is owned by the e-retail giant. The service costs roughly $150 annually.