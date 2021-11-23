‘House of Gucci’ Costume Exhibit Takes Over FIDM Los Angeles

The “House of Gucci” has taken over the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Costumes worn by the film’s cast, including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto were on display, including Lady Gaga’s wedding dress.

On hand opening night were Patrick Starr, costume designer Janty Yates, Sarah Tanno, makeup artist to Lady Gaga, and Gaga’s hairstylist Frederic Aspiras.

Hair Designer Frederic Aspiras, Head of prosthetics Göran Lundström, Patrick Starrr, Costume Designer Janty Yates, Pamela Abdy, Head of Makeup Jana Carboni and Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno celebrated the opening of the House of Gucci exhibit in Los Angeles. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Patrizia Reggiani’s wedding dress worn by Gaga stood front and center of the exhibit. Yates told Variety, “This wedding dress was eight to ten weeks in the making. All the lace was sewn by hand and appliqued.”

The wedding dress worn by Lady Gaga was designed by Janty Yates. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

In picking the nylon red ski suit that Gaga wears on the ski slope. Yates has been asked, “‘Why did I put her in diabolical red?’ I don’t think it’s diabolical. I thought they (Maurizio and Paola, played by Camille Cottin) were in white, and she’d be in red.”

Janty Yates revealed that the original idea for Lady Gaga’s ski suit was to have it in bright yellow. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Yates explains the wedding ring that Gaga sports in the film (not on display at the exhibit) was a piece of costume jewelry — and she had two copies.

Director Ridley Scott added in a statement, “Making this film has been an extraordinarily rewarding experience, and this exhibition serves as an extension and showcase of the terrific work by my remarkable team of artists.”

Aside from the costumes on display, rare photography and film footage is also part of the exhibit which runs through Dec. 4.

Costumes worn by Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Paolo Gucci, played by Jared Leto, wore a suit of pink corduroy. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages