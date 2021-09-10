Guild of Music Supervisors and Mondo.NYC Reveal Lineup for October Seminar Event

The Guild of Music Supervisors has partnered with Mondo.NYC for its 4th annual one day education seminar on Oct. 14, which will once again be held virtually.

The program track will feature some of the top music supervisors in the field today, along with their creative partners and collaborators, who will present case studies and break downs of projects they’ve worked on.

Programming for the sessions was headed by GMS co-founder Jonathan McHugh, who says: “Our NYC steering committee has done another excellent job on crafting a great day of programming. It’s a mixed blessing that our one day event is virtual again this year. The good news is that now people from all over the world can attend and learn from some great GMS music supervisors/producers and some of the creative partners and brands that they collaborate with.”

Mondo is an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes showcases of emerging artists from around the world. Mondo.NYC is scheduled for Oct. 12 to 15 both virtually and in person at Drom. Check the Mondo.NYC site for a full schedule. Below are the case studies planned:

A Deep Dive into the Music of Showtime’s “THE L WORD — GENERATION Q”

Panelists include Marja-Lewis Ryan (showrunner/executive producer/writer/director); composers Allyson Newman and Heather Macintosh; and music supervisor Janine Scalise.

Custom Overlays: The New “Trailer Remixes”

A conversation celebrating one of the many trends in the world of trailers world where new music beds (via custom overlays) have essentially created remixes, and as a result, created a new lane in musical genres: Trailerization. The reimagining of songs to fit into a trailer or promo for film and TV marketing.

Moderated by Variety contributor Lily Moayeri, panelists include Mike Lynn (director of music at Open Road LA); Patricia Joseph (Synchsonic/ Bitmastr); and Alex Price (Pusher Music LLC).

AMP Presents A Case Study of the 2021 AMP Best In Show

Spot Title: Rise And Shine

Brand: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation

Moderated by Al Risi, panelists include Jonathan Hecht (Venn Arts); music supervisor Sarah Tembeckjian; Jennie Armo of Found Objects and executive producer.

The Clio’s Present the music behind one of the Clio’s 2021 Best In Show

Moderated by Timmy Nudd, Muse by Clio Editor in Chief

Experiential Music Event: “People”

An interactive music and film experience, featuring a series of short video works and music compositions from GMS members and friends.

Jonathan Zalben, Jody Zellen, Amanda Zackem, Joseph Montgomery, Taylor Krass.

Tickets for the Mondo conference can be purchased here.

Tickets for the one day GMS event can be purchased here.

Pictured: GMS president Joel C. High