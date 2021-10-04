Imagineers Help Build Disney’s Next Dreamliner ‘Wish’

When the artisans at Walt Disney Imagineering set out to design the newest cruise ship in the Disney fleet, the Wish, they aimed to make it as efficient as possible while creating a fully immersive experience for passengers.

Guests will be greeted in the Grand Hall by a life-size statue of Cinderella. A custom-designed chandelier lights the space, and Disney aficionados will be able to match the fairy dust pattern that swirls around Cinderella in the 1950 animated film to the whirling pattern around the fixture.

Multiple decks of the ship overlook the Grand Hall, each using curves to enhance guest sight lines as well the space’s intimacy. Specialized technology allowed Imagineers to experience the design virtually and ensure that it functioned as anticipated prior to the build.

Further capitalizing on what they’ve learned since the first ship in the fleet launched in 1998, Imagineers moved elevators away from the central Grand Hall to help draw guests to other parts of the ship.

Every design element was scrutinized, including the onboard restaurants, which are themed to “Frozen,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Old Hollywood. “[There’s] an art to telling the story, especially within a dining experience,” says Sachi Handke, project coordinator.

Other designs include a slide from the Grand Hall down to an interactive area for children and a “Star Wars”-themed lounge with a “window” that simulates space travel.

Gary Landrum, senior show awareness producer, refers to the cruise line’s theme as “Where magic meets the sea.” With all the detailed planning that went into the Wish, targeted to set sail in June, there’s no doubt the 4,000 guests on board will be met with a sufficient amount of Disney magic.