Danny Elfman Reunites With Tim Burton to Compose Theme for Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Danny Elfman, the man behind the scores for “Batman” and “Edward Scissorhands,” is reteaming with director Tim Burton to compose the theme for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

Directed by Burton, the live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale focuses on Wednesday Addams’ teenage years. In addition to composing the theme, Elfman will work on the score for the entire season of “Wednesday” alongside fellow composer Chris Bacon, who has collaborated with Elfman on past projects.

“Wednesday” will star Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa.

The series’ logline reads: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Elfman has made more than a dozen films with Burton. Their collaborations go back more than 30 years, starting with “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” in 1985 and including hits such as “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Big Fish” and “Beetlejuice.” Their most recent collaboration was 2019’s “Dumbo.”

Their collaboration process has changed little over time, Elfman told Variety in 2019. “Tim will have a sentence, or convey a feeling, but he needs to hear music. He’ll have plenty to say later when I’m presenting ideas and cues,” Elfman said.