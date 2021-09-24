Hollywood Celebrities Rally Behind IATSE Strike Vote

A number of Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media this week to show solidarity with the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees ahead of a strike vote.

Talks between IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have broken down as the workers who support productions seek improvements on meal and rest periods, longer turnarounds between production days, and improved rates on streaming projects. While crew members share their support for a possible strike, actors including Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, Sarah Paulson and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher are among those who have all shared posts using the #IASolidarity.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin posed in t-shirts showing their support for strike action. The tweet shared by IATSE Local 600 said, “Icons, forever and always. @JaneFonda and @LilyTomlin stand alongside @IATSE in #IASolidarity. #IAVoteYes”

Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin shared a link to an online petition urging for her followers to sign the form in solidarity. Paquin wrote, “Their lives depend on it.” The petition called for Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to “make a fair deal with IATSE film and television workers by addressing grievous problems.” So far, nearly 50,000 signatures have been collected.

Another actress and producer sharing her voice was Kerry Washington. She wrote, “There are so many talented humans who make the movies and TV shows we love! You may not see them on screen but they are the magic makers and the glue that holds any set together. I urge the #IATSE to hear them. And I stand with my brothers & sisters in this strike #IASolidarity.”

Similarly, actress Rachel Ziegler posted shortly after the new “West Side Story” trailer was released. Ziegler, who appears as Maria in the film, wrote, “If you enjoyed our trailer for West Side Story, you must know that none of the beauty of our film would be possible without the tireless efforts of our incredible crew. Crews work harder than anyone in the business, and deserve the best treatment. #IASolidarity #IALivingWage.”

Health plan funding, pension plans, rest breaks, longer turnaround times between production hours and concessions to shorten the workday are among the agenda items that IATSE are seeking for union members.

I stand with you my @IATSE brothers and sisters. You make entertainment magic and deserve fairness and dignity on the job. #IAStrong #IALivingWage #IASolidarity 🎥📺💻 — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) September 22, 2021

Our films and movies literally would not exist without our crews, and our crews deserve better. pic.twitter.com/hFMCmWzUVT — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 22, 2021

I stand with @IATSE THIS THIS THIS https://t.co/9d9fLL6s7w — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 21, 2021

100 percent standing in solidarity with @IATSE Please learn about the fight of the most fundamentally important people in film/tv who make the entire machine run. Without them we are and we have nothing. https://t.co/t3Jbre9xtD — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 21, 2021

Film crews work harder than most people outside the biz would ever imagine. Relentless long hrs under the $$ pressure to get it done right & right now. Not letting my @IATSE colleagues down is part of what drives me on a set. Matriculate that ball down the field. With them 100%. https://t.co/db6abZDxWh — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 21, 2021

The crews are the backbones of our industry. First ones in, last ones out. They deserve safe conditions and attainable health care. I stand with @IATSE. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 23, 2021

I just spent 9 months working with an incredibly hard working crew of film makers through very challenging conditions. Totally support them in fighting for better conditions.#IATSE — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 22, 2021

I stand with @IATSE! None of the movies or TV you love would be possible without the members of the IATSE union — people deserve living wages and abundant time to rest. So many people that make your favorite content possible are being treated unfairly. #IASolidarity https://t.co/2rhHvfEzdz — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 23, 2021

Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE. Entertainment content only happens bc our crews are extraordinary. #IALivingWage #IASolidarity https://t.co/9I5lBTFnnF 1st 2 arrive/Last 2 leave! — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) September 22, 2021