Ava DuVernay Launches ARRAY Crew, Promoting Below-the-Line Diversity

Producer and director Ava DuVernay has launched ARRAY Crew, a database for Hollywood’s below-the-line crew members. ARRAY Crew’s main focus is to elevate women, people of color and other underrepresented film and television professionals.

“We’ve ideated, incubated and executed the idea of ARRAY Crew over two years with one mission in mind: to help productions hire qualified crew candidates too often underrepresented, overlooked and unknown. Our goal is simply to amplify more professionals in an effort to build inclusive film and television crews,” DuVernay said. “The overwhelming support of the studios and streamers has bolstered our belief that our industry can become a more balanced place to work for more kinds and cultures of people, resulting in stronger and more dynamic content for viewers and moviegoers.”

The web-based platform has over 3,000 qualified BTL members. Production partners will have access to search and view profiles for diverse BTL talent, enabling hiring managers and line producers to find thousands of candidates across 500+ job titles in over 45 departments on a per-project basis.

Grips, lighting directors, production designers, costume designers, sound technicians, production accountants, hairstylists, VFX designers, foley artists, ADR mixers, animal trainers, food stylists, choreographers, scenic painters, toolmen, fabric buyers, stitchers, ADR editors, graphic designers and SFX makeup are among the many titles to be found.

ARRAY Crew’s inaugural founding partner is WarnerMedia, with its commitment to inclusive hiring spearheaded by former Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Peter Roth. Both DuVernay and Roth have enlisted major studios and production companies for support, and backers include Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, FOX Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount Studios, Sony Pictures Entertainment, ViacomCBS and Walt Disney Studios. Allied production companies include A24, Bad Robot, John Wells Productions and Shondaland.

More than 70 productions from these partners are currently utilizing the database.

As ARRAY Crew seeks to bridge the diversity hiring gap below-the-line, DuVernay says, “This is the time. We’re in the gap. And so our goal is to provide this tool so, ‘No, no, no, don’t, no, you’re not going back, we’re not gonna let you … keep moving.’”

Film and television professionals who are at least 18-years of age with a minimum of one verifiable production credit can create searchable profiles including images, videos, industry credits and work links at no cost to the crew member at any time.

ARRAY Crew currently features U.S. based profiles and productions across seven cities including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami, Washington, DC and Chicago. There are plans to expand to select international markets no later than 2022.