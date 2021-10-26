‘Dune,’ ‘The French Dispatch,’ ‘The Last Duel’ Among Competition Lineup for Camerimage

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” with cinematography by Greig Fraser, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” with cinematography by Robert D. Yeoman, and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” with cinematography by Dariusz Wolski, are among the movies selected in the main competition section of EnergaCamerimage. The 29th edition of the festival, which focuses on the art of cinematography, runs Nov. 13-20 in Toruń, Poland.

Other titles competing for the festival’s top prize, the Golden Frog, include Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” lensed by Haris Zambarloukos, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” lensed by Bruno Delbonnel, and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” which was lensed by Robert Elswit.

The remaining films are Nabil Ben Yadir’s “The Animals” (cin. Frank Van Den Eeden), Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon” (cin. Robbie Ryan), Sean Ellis’ “Eight for Silver” (cin. Sean Ellis), Mateusz Rakowicz’s “The Getaway King” (cin. Jacek Podgórski), Stefan Ruzowitzky’s “Hinterland” (cin. Benedict Neuenfels), Franziska Stünkel’s “The Last Execution” (cin. Nikolai von Graevenitz), and Liesl Tommy’s “Respect” (cin. Kramer Morgenthau).

The festival announced on Friday that Villeneuve will be the recipient of this year’s Special Camerimage Award for Outstanding Director. The Oscar-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker will be in Toruń to receive the award and present “Dune” to the audience.