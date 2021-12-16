Women In Film Launches 2022 ‘Vote For Women’ Awards-Season Campaign

For the third consecutive year, Women In Film has released its awards-season ballot, recognizing all the women whose work behind the camera made this year’s biggest films possible.

As critics and guilds start voting and handing out awards, the WIF #VoteForWomen ballot seeks to shine a light on the women and nonbinary film professionals for consideration.

In a statement, Women In Film said, “Every year we see hundreds of women excelling at their roles as creative and craft leads on the set of films big and small, and we are too often dismayed by how few of them make it into the predominant discussions of who gets celebrated with nominations and awards — recognition which can lead to continued work and compensation.”

Notably, there are 27 women in the directing category, including last year’s best director winner Chloe Zhao, who helmed “Eternals.” Despite this number, Jane Campion is currently leading pundit polls, tipped to win best director for “The Power of the Dog.” Campion is only one of seven women ever nominated for the category, for her 1993 film “The Piano.” Only two women, Zhao and Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”), have won.

Equally as extensive are the women producers in consideration for best picture, with top frontrunners Mary Parent (“Dune”), Sara Murphy (“Licorice Pizza”) and “The Lost Daughter’s” Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman-Keren and Talia Kleinhendler all mentioned. Also included are “Passing’s” Nina Yang Bongiovi, Rebecca Hall and Margot Hand, “The Power of the Dog’s” Campion and “West Side Story’s” Kristie Macosko Krieger.

At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same year. Along with her husband, Joel Coen, and Robert Graf, McDormand is serving as a producer once again, this time on “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring herself and Denzel Washington. This would put her on track to achieve a historic back-to-back feat. If McDormand is nominated for actress and picture, not only will she be the first woman to do it twice — she would be the first person to do it two years in a row.

Check out the Women in Film ballot below, or visit the link here.