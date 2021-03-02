‘The Mandolorian’ and ‘Soul’ Lead Visual Effects Society Nominations

The nominations for the 19th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards have been announced with “The Mandalorian” and “Soul” leading.

“The Mandalorian” leads with 13 nominations including outstanding visual effects in a photoreal episode. “Soul” was next with five nominations, followed by “The Witches” and “Project Power.”

The VES awards will be handed out in a virtual ceremony and will stream worldwide on April 6.

“Traditions find a way to persist,” said Lisa Cooke, VES Board Chair. “With vision and a lot of hard work, we are proud to host our annual celebration of the artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world – virtually. We are seeing best in class work that elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees!”

“Autodesk is proud to sponsor the Visual Effects Society Student Award for a 12th year, supporting incredible up-and-coming talent in the VFX and animation industry,” said Jocelyn Moffatt, Entertainment Industry Marketing Manager, Autodesk. “In a year fraught with disruption and adapting to new ways of learning and collaborating remotely, it is truly inspiring to see the level of creativity and ingenuity in each of every one of this year’s student submissions. Autodesk extends a huge congratulations to this year’s nominees.”

Find the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Brad Parker

Roma Van Den Bergh

Eric Guaglione

Carlos Monzon

Stefano Pepin

“Project Power”

Ivan Moran

Leslie Hough

Joao Sita

Matthew Twyford

Yves Debono

“Tenet”

Andrew Jackson

Mike Chambers

Andrew Lockley

David Lee

Scott Fisher

“The Midnight Sky”

Matt Kasmir

Greg Baxter

Chris Lawrence

Max Solomon

David Watkins

“The Witches”

Kevin Baillie

Sandra Scott

Sean Konrad

Glenn Melenhorst

Mark Holt

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Da 5 Bloods”

Randall Balsmeyer

James Cooper

Watcharachai “Sam” Panichsuk

“Extraction”

Marko Forker

Lynzi Grant

Craig Wentworth

Olivier Sarda

“Mank”

Wei Zheng

Peter Mavromates

Simon Carr

James Pastorius

“News of the World”

Roni Rodrigues

Dayaliyah Lopez

Ian Fellows

Andrew Morley

Brandon K. Mclaughlin

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Ryan Laney

Eugen Bräunig

Maxwell Anderson

Johnny Han

Piers Dennis

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Onward”

Dan Scanlon

Kori Rae

Sanjay Bakshi

Vincent Serritella

“Over the Moon”

Glen Keane

Gennie Rim

Céline Desrumaux

David Alexander Smith

“Soul”

Pete Docter

Dana Murray

Michael Fong

Bill Watral

“The Croods: A New Age”

Joel Crawford

Mark Swift, PGA

Betsy Nofsinger

Jakob Hjort Jensen

“Trolls: World Tour”

Walt Dohrn

Gina Shay, PGA

Kendal Cronkhite-Shaindlin

Matt Baer

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Lovecraft Country” (Jig-A-Bobo)

Kevin Blank

Robin Griffin

Pietro Ponti

Francois Dumoulin

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Su’Kal)

Jason Michael Zimmerman

Aleksandra Kochoska

Ante Dekovic

Ivan Kondrup Jensen

“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal)

Joe Bauer

Abbigail Keller

Hal Hickel

Richard Bluff

Roy Cancino

“Timmy Failure”

Rich Mcbride

Leslie Lerman

Nicolas Chevallier

Anders Beer

Tony Lazarowich

“Westworld” (Crisis Theory)

Jay Worth

Elizabeth Castro

Bruce Branit

Joe Wehmeyer

Mark Byers

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“I Know This Much Is True” (Episode 1)

Eric Pascarelli

Keith Kolder

Ariel Altman

“Mrs. America” (Shirley)

Janelle Croshaw

Kaylie Whitcher

Leonardo Silva

Zena Bielewicz

Michael Innanen

“Survive”

Ariel Altman

Rae Welty

Caius Wong

Carl Fong

“The Crown” (Gold Stick)

Ben Turner

Reece Ewing

Andrew Scrase

Jonathan Wood

“Vikings” (Best Laid Plans)

Dominic Remane

Bill Halliday

Tom Morrison

Ovidiu Cinazan

Paul Byrne

“Warrior” (Learn To Endure, Or Hire A Bodyguard)

Jonathan Alenskas

Leah Orsini

Nate Overstrom

David Eschrich

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”

Raphael Lacoste

Jean-Sebastien Guay

Virginie Cinq-Mars

Thierry Beaumont

“Cyberpunk 2077”

Jakub Knapik

Małgorzata Mitręga

Piotr Suchodolski

Krzysztof Krzyścin

“Ghost Of Tsushima”

Jason Connell

Matt Vainio

Jasmin Patry

Joanna Wang

“Spider-Man: Miles Morales; Reactor Finale”

Gavin Goulden

Jess Reed

Bryanna Lindsey

Mike Yosh

“The Last Of Us Part II”

Neil Druckmann

Eben Cook

Erick Pangilinan

John Sweeney

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Arm & Hammer (Once Upon A Time)

Kiril Mirkov

Solomon Tiigah

Vanessa Duquesnay

Prashanth Paramasivam

Burberry (Singin’ In The Rain)

Fabian Frank

Ryan Hancocks

Rob Richardson

Alex Lovejoy

Hornbach (It Seems Impossible Until You Do It)

Ben Cronin

Tomek Zietkiewicz

Amir Bazzazi

Bruno Fukumothi

Playstation (The Edge)

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Tom Igglesden

Alex Gabucci

Tom Raynor

Walmart (Famous Visitors)

Chris “Badger” Knight

Lori Talley

Yarin Mares

Matt Fuller

Xbox (Us Dreamers)

Dan Seddon

Elexis Stearn

Fabian Frank

Zhenya Vladi

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Asteroid Hunters”

Antoine Durr

Jini Durr

Bert Poole

Neishaw Ali

“The Bourne Stuntacular”

Salvador Zalvidea

Tracey Gibbons

George Allan

Matthías Bjarnason

Scott Smith

“Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway”

Ryan Donoghue

Becky Train

Blaine Kennison

Nick Da Silva

Corban Prim

“The March”

Aruna Inversin

Peter Nelson

Kevin Williams

Sean Kealey

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“Die Känguru-chroniken” Kangaroo

Claudius Urban

Sebastian Badea

Dorian Knapp

Ruth Wiegand

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Don Juan Diego

Eric Guaglione

Shuchi Singhal

Adrien Annesley

Mahmoud Ellithy

“The One and Only Ivan” Ivan

Valentina Rosselli

Thomas Huizer

Andrea De Martis

William Bell

“The Witches” Daisy

Jye Skinn

Sarah Fuller

Marco Iannaccone

Fredrik Sundqvist

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Onward” Dad Pants

Kristopher Campbell

Jonas Jarvers

Rob Jensen

Jacob Kuenzel

“Over the Moon” Chang’e

Siggi Orri Thorhannesson

Hyesook Kim

Javier Solsona

Alan Chen

“Soul” Terry

Jonathan Hoffman

Jonathan Page

Peter Tieryas

Ron Zorman

“The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run” Spongebob

Jacques Daigle

Guillaume Dufief

Adrien Montero

Liam Hill

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“The Crown” (The Balmoral Test), Imperial Stag

Ahmed Gharraph

Ross Burgess

Gabriela Ruch Salmeron

Joel Best

“The Mandalorian” (The Jedi), The Child

John Rosengrant

Peter Clarke

Scott Patton

Hal Hickel

“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal), Krayt Dragon

Paul Kavanagh

Zaini Mohamed Jalani

Michal Kriukow

Nihal Friedel

“Timmy Failure” (Mistakes Were Made), Total

Maxime Masse

Hennadii Prykhodko

Luc Girard

Sophie Burie

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

AFK Arena (Toilet), Uzgahk

Chloe Dawe

Brad Noble

Tim Van Hussen

Simon Legrand

Arm & Hammer (Once Upon A Time), Tuxedo Tom

Shiny Rajan

Silvia Bartoli

Matias Heker

Tiago Dias Mota

Far Cry (Legacy), Anton

Maxime Luere

Leon Berelle

Rémi Kozyra

Dominique Boidin

Legends of Runeterra (Breathe), Darius

Maxime Luere

Leon Berelle

Rémi Kozyra

Dominique Boidin

Tk Maxx, The Lil Goat

Kiril Mirkov

Silvia Bartoli

Chris Welsby

David Bryan

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“Bloodshot,” Neuralspace

Arnaud Brisebois

Patrick Bacon

Dawid Borkiewicz

Gérôme Viavant

“Mulan,” Imperial City

Jeremy Fort

Matt Fitzgerald

Ben Walker

Adrian Vercoe

“The Eight Hundred,” 1937 Shanghai Downtown

Stefano Cieri

Aaron Auty

Simon Carlile

Patrick Zentis

“The Eight Hundred,” Shanghai Warehouse District

Jamie Macdougall

Julian Hutchens

Mark Honer

David Pekarek

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

“Onward,” Swamp Gas

Eric Andraos

Laura Grieve

Nick Pitera

Michael Rutter

“Soul,” You Seminar

Hosuk Chang

Sungyeon Joh

Peter Roe

Frank Tai

“Trolls: World Tour,” Techno Reef

Luke Heathcock

Zachary Glynn

Marina Ilic

Michael Trull

“Trolls: World Tour,” Volcano Rock City

Brian Lafrance

Sara Cembalisty

Christopher Sprunger

Ruben Perez

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project

“Brave New World,” New London

Guy Williams

Justin Gros-Désir

Markus Sterner

Ryan Clarke

“Cyberpunk 2077,” Night City

Jakub Knapik

Lucjan Więcek

“Lovecraft Country,” Tulsa 1921

Patrice Poissant

Pauline Lavelle

Mohamed Abdou Elhakim

Alan Lam

“The Mandalorian” (The Believer), Morak Jungle

Enrico Damm

Johanes Kurnia

Phi Tran

Tong Tran

“The Mandalorian” (The Siege), Nevarro Canyon

Kevin George

Aaron Barr

Piotr Tatar

Abel Milanés Betancourt

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

“Ghost Of Tsushima” (A Storm Is Coming)

Aladino Debert

Matt Dougan

Eric Beaver

David Liu

“Soul”

Matt Aspbury

Ian Megibben

“The Mandalorian” (The Believer)

Richard Bluff

Matt Jensen

Chris Williams

Landis Fields IV

“The Mandalorian” (The Siege)

Dave Crispino

Kyle Winkelman

Paul Kavanagh

Jose Burgos

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“The Mandalorian,” Boba Fett’s Ship

Jay Machado

Enrico Damm

Gerald Blaise

Ryan Church

“The Mandalorian” (The Rescue), Light Cruiser

John Knoll

John Goodson

Dan Patrascu

Rene Garcia

“The Midnight Night,” Aether

Michael Balthazart

Jonathan Opgenhaffen

John-Peter Li

Simon Aluze

“The Witches,” Rollercoaster

Jared Michael

Peter Dominik

Sylvain Lesaint

Emily Tilson

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Bloodshot”

Omar Meradi

Jeremy Poupin

Sylvain Robert

Deak Ferrand

“Greyhound”

Mike Nixon

Nicholas Papworth

Jeremy Smith

Yashdeep Sawant

“Monster Hunter”

Vimal Mallireddy

Warren Lawtey

Tom O’Bready

Dominik Haase

“Mulan”

Theo Vandernoot

Sandra Balej

James Carson

Yuri Rudakov

“Project Power”

Yin Lai Jimmy Leung

Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl

Pierpaolo Navarini

Michelle Lee

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Onward”

Dave Hale

Jonah Blue Laird

Stephen Marshall

Ricardo Nadu

“Over the Moon”

Ian Farnsworth

Brian Casper

Reinhold Rittinger

Jennifer Lasrado

“Soul”

Alexis Angelidis

Keith Daniel Klohn

Aimei Kutt

Melissa Tseng

“Trolls World Tour”

Stephen Wood

Carl Hooper

Spencer Knapp

Nick Augello

“The Willoughbys”

Helén Ahlberg

Kyle Mcqueen

Russell Smith

Raehyeon Kim

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project

“Lovecraft Country” (Strange Case), Chrysalis

Federica Foresti

Johan Gabrielsson

Hugo Medda

Andreas Krieg

“Playstation” (The Edge)

Tom Raynor

Andreu Lucio

Martin Aufinger

Platon Filimonov

“Tales of the Loop,” Loretta’s House

Dominik Kirouac

Gaël Chopin

Sylvain Nouveau

Laurent Pancaccini

“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal), Krayt Dragon

Huaiyuan Teh

Don Wong

Mathieu Chardonnet

Prashanth Bhagavan

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature

“Greyhound”

Chris Gooch

Tiago Santos

Stu Bruzek

Sneha Amin

“Mulan”

Christoph Salzmann

Beck Veitch

Joerg Bruemmer

Indah Maretha

“Project Power”

Russell Horth

Matthew Patience

Julien Rousseau

“Underwater”

Sreejith Venugopalan

Ruslan Borysov

Susil Sabat

Andreas Andersson

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode

“Lovecraft Country” (Strange Case), Chrysalis

Viktor Andersson

Linus Lindblom

Mattias Sandelius

Crawford Reilly

“The Mandalorian” (The Believer)

Peter Demarest

Christopher Balog

Shawn Mason

David Wahlberg

“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal)

Nicolas Caillier

Simon Rafin

Siangkee Poh

Simon Marinof

“The Mandalorian” (The Passenger)

TC Harrison

Tami Carter

Jaume Creus Costabella

Shane Davidson

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial

Burberry (Singin’ In The Rain)

Alex Lovejoy

Mithun Alex

David Filipe

Amresh Kumar

Perrier (Heat)

Stéphane Pivron

Franck Lambertz

Harry Bardak

Christophe Courgeau

Playstation (The Edge)

Alex Gabucci

Rebecca Clay

Alex Grey

Alex Kulikov

Walmart (Famous Visitors)

Chris “Badger” Knight

Ben Smith

Jake Albers

Franz Kol

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“Fear the Walking Dead” (Bury Her Next To Jasper’s Leg)

Frank Iudica

Scott Roark

Daniel J. Yates

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Times’ Down”

Valentin Soulard

François Brugalières

Nils Lemonnier

Yan Weitlauff

“Aral”

Cédric Moens De Hase

Benoit Paya

Charles Morhain

Mathilde Dallamaggiore

“Strands of the Mind”

Adrian Meyer

Laura Messner

“Migrants”

Antoine Dupriez

Hugo Caby

Lucas Lermytte

Zoé Devise