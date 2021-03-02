‘The Mandolorian’ and ‘Soul’ Lead Visual Effects Society Nominations

The nominations for the 19th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards have been announced with “The Mandalorian” and “Soul” leading.
“The Mandalorian” leads with 13 nominations including outstanding visual effects in a photoreal episode. “Soul” was next with five nominations, followed by “The Witches” and “Project Power.”
The VES awards will be handed out in a virtual ceremony and will stream worldwide on April 6.
“Traditions find a way to persist,” said Lisa Cooke, VES Board Chair. “With vision and a lot of hard work, we are proud to host our annual celebration of the artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world – virtually. We are seeing best in class work that elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees!”
“Autodesk is proud to sponsor the Visual Effects Society Student Award for a 12th year, supporting incredible up-and-coming talent in the VFX and animation industry,” said Jocelyn Moffatt, Entertainment Industry Marketing Manager, Autodesk. “In a year fraught with disruption and adapting to new ways of learning and collaborating remotely, it is truly inspiring to see the level of creativity and ingenuity in each of every one of this year’s student submissions. Autodesk extends a huge congratulations to this year’s nominees.”
Find the full list of nominees below.
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
Brad Parker
Roma Van Den Bergh
Eric Guaglione
Carlos Monzon
Stefano Pepin
“Project Power”
Ivan Moran
Leslie Hough
Joao Sita
Matthew Twyford
Yves Debono
“Tenet”
Andrew Jackson
Mike Chambers
Andrew Lockley
David Lee
Scott Fisher
“The Midnight Sky”
Matt Kasmir
Greg Baxter
Chris Lawrence
Max Solomon
David Watkins
“The Witches”
Kevin Baillie
Sandra Scott
Sean Konrad
Glenn Melenhorst
Mark Holt
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“Da 5 Bloods”
Randall Balsmeyer
James Cooper
Watcharachai “Sam” Panichsuk
“Extraction”
Marko Forker
Lynzi Grant
Craig Wentworth
Olivier Sarda
“Mank”
Wei Zheng
Peter Mavromates
Simon Carr
James Pastorius
“News of the World”
Roni Rodrigues
Dayaliyah Lopez
Ian Fellows
Andrew Morley
Brandon K. Mclaughlin
“Welcome to Chechnya”
Ryan Laney
Eugen Bräunig
Maxwell Anderson
Johnny Han
Piers Dennis
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
“Onward”
Dan Scanlon
Kori Rae
Sanjay Bakshi
Vincent Serritella
“Over the Moon”
Glen Keane
Gennie Rim
Céline Desrumaux
David Alexander Smith
“Soul”
Pete Docter
Dana Murray
Michael Fong
Bill Watral
“The Croods: A New Age”
Joel Crawford
Mark Swift, PGA
Betsy Nofsinger
Jakob Hjort Jensen
“Trolls: World Tour”
Walt Dohrn
Gina Shay, PGA
Kendal Cronkhite-Shaindlin
Matt Baer
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“Lovecraft Country” (Jig-A-Bobo)
Kevin Blank
Robin Griffin
Pietro Ponti
Francois Dumoulin
“Star Trek: Discovery” (Su’Kal)
Jason Michael Zimmerman
Aleksandra Kochoska
Ante Dekovic
Ivan Kondrup Jensen
“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal)
Joe Bauer
Abbigail Keller
Hal Hickel
Richard Bluff
Roy Cancino
“Timmy Failure”
Rich Mcbride
Leslie Lerman
Nicolas Chevallier
Anders Beer
Tony Lazarowich
“Westworld” (Crisis Theory)
Jay Worth
Elizabeth Castro
Bruce Branit
Joe Wehmeyer
Mark Byers
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“I Know This Much Is True” (Episode 1)
Eric Pascarelli
Keith Kolder
Ariel Altman
“Mrs. America” (Shirley)
Janelle Croshaw
Kaylie Whitcher
Leonardo Silva
Zena Bielewicz
Michael Innanen
“Survive”
Ariel Altman
Rae Welty
Caius Wong
Carl Fong
“The Crown” (Gold Stick)
Ben Turner
Reece Ewing
Andrew Scrase
Jonathan Wood
“Vikings” (Best Laid Plans)
Dominic Remane
Bill Halliday
Tom Morrison
Ovidiu Cinazan
Paul Byrne
“Warrior” (Learn To Endure, Or Hire A Bodyguard)
Jonathan Alenskas
Leah Orsini
Nate Overstrom
David Eschrich
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”
Raphael Lacoste
Jean-Sebastien Guay
Virginie Cinq-Mars
Thierry Beaumont
“Cyberpunk 2077”
Jakub Knapik
Małgorzata Mitręga
Piotr Suchodolski
Krzysztof Krzyścin
“Ghost Of Tsushima”
Jason Connell
Matt Vainio
Jasmin Patry
Joanna Wang
“Spider-Man: Miles Morales; Reactor Finale”
Gavin Goulden
Jess Reed
Bryanna Lindsey
Mike Yosh
“The Last Of Us Part II”
Neil Druckmann
Eben Cook
Erick Pangilinan
John Sweeney
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
Arm & Hammer (Once Upon A Time)
Kiril Mirkov
Solomon Tiigah
Vanessa Duquesnay
Prashanth Paramasivam
Burberry (Singin’ In The Rain)
Fabian Frank
Ryan Hancocks
Rob Richardson
Alex Lovejoy
Hornbach (It Seems Impossible Until You Do It)
Ben Cronin
Tomek Zietkiewicz
Amir Bazzazi
Bruno Fukumothi
Playstation (The Edge)
Diarmid Harrison-Murray
Tom Igglesden
Alex Gabucci
Tom Raynor
Walmart (Famous Visitors)
Chris “Badger” Knight
Lori Talley
Yarin Mares
Matt Fuller
Xbox (Us Dreamers)
Dan Seddon
Elexis Stearn
Fabian Frank
Zhenya Vladi
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
“Asteroid Hunters”
Antoine Durr
Jini Durr
Bert Poole
Neishaw Ali
“The Bourne Stuntacular”
Salvador Zalvidea
Tracey Gibbons
George Allan
Matthías Bjarnason
Scott Smith
“Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway”
Ryan Donoghue
Becky Train
Blaine Kennison
Nick Da Silva
Corban Prim
“The March”
Aruna Inversin
Peter Nelson
Kevin Williams
Sean Kealey
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
“Die Känguru-chroniken” Kangaroo
Claudius Urban
Sebastian Badea
Dorian Knapp
Ruth Wiegand
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Don Juan Diego
Eric Guaglione
Shuchi Singhal
Adrien Annesley
Mahmoud Ellithy
“The One and Only Ivan” Ivan
Valentina Rosselli
Thomas Huizer
Andrea De Martis
William Bell
“The Witches” Daisy
Jye Skinn
Sarah Fuller
Marco Iannaccone
Fredrik Sundqvist
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
“Onward” Dad Pants
Kristopher Campbell
Jonas Jarvers
Rob Jensen
Jacob Kuenzel
“Over the Moon” Chang’e
Siggi Orri Thorhannesson
Hyesook Kim
Javier Solsona
Alan Chen
“Soul” Terry
Jonathan Hoffman
Jonathan Page
Peter Tieryas
Ron Zorman
“The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run” Spongebob
Jacques Daigle
Guillaume Dufief
Adrien Montero
Liam Hill
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
“The Crown” (The Balmoral Test), Imperial Stag
Ahmed Gharraph
Ross Burgess
Gabriela Ruch Salmeron
Joel Best
“The Mandalorian” (The Jedi), The Child
John Rosengrant
Peter Clarke
Scott Patton
Hal Hickel
“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal), Krayt Dragon
Paul Kavanagh
Zaini Mohamed Jalani
Michal Kriukow
Nihal Friedel
“Timmy Failure” (Mistakes Were Made), Total
Maxime Masse
Hennadii Prykhodko
Luc Girard
Sophie Burie
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
AFK Arena (Toilet), Uzgahk
Chloe Dawe
Brad Noble
Tim Van Hussen
Simon Legrand
Arm & Hammer (Once Upon A Time), Tuxedo Tom
Shiny Rajan
Silvia Bartoli
Matias Heker
Tiago Dias Mota
Far Cry (Legacy), Anton
Maxime Luere
Leon Berelle
Rémi Kozyra
Dominique Boidin
Legends of Runeterra (Breathe), Darius
Maxime Luere
Leon Berelle
Rémi Kozyra
Dominique Boidin
Tk Maxx, The Lil Goat
Kiril Mirkov
Silvia Bartoli
Chris Welsby
David Bryan
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
“Bloodshot,” Neuralspace
Arnaud Brisebois
Patrick Bacon
Dawid Borkiewicz
Gérôme Viavant
“Mulan,” Imperial City
Jeremy Fort
Matt Fitzgerald
Ben Walker
Adrian Vercoe
“The Eight Hundred,” 1937 Shanghai Downtown
Stefano Cieri
Aaron Auty
Simon Carlile
Patrick Zentis
“The Eight Hundred,” Shanghai Warehouse District
Jamie Macdougall
Julian Hutchens
Mark Honer
David Pekarek
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
“Onward,” Swamp Gas
Eric Andraos
Laura Grieve
Nick Pitera
Michael Rutter
“Soul,” You Seminar
Hosuk Chang
Sungyeon Joh
Peter Roe
Frank Tai
“Trolls: World Tour,” Techno Reef
Luke Heathcock
Zachary Glynn
Marina Ilic
Michael Trull
“Trolls: World Tour,” Volcano Rock City
Brian Lafrance
Sara Cembalisty
Christopher Sprunger
Ruben Perez
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project
“Brave New World,” New London
Guy Williams
Justin Gros-Désir
Markus Sterner
Ryan Clarke
“Cyberpunk 2077,” Night City
Jakub Knapik
Lucjan Więcek
“Lovecraft Country,” Tulsa 1921
Patrice Poissant
Pauline Lavelle
Mohamed Abdou Elhakim
Alan Lam
“The Mandalorian” (The Believer), Morak Jungle
Enrico Damm
Johanes Kurnia
Phi Tran
Tong Tran
“The Mandalorian” (The Siege), Nevarro Canyon
Kevin George
Aaron Barr
Piotr Tatar
Abel Milanés Betancourt
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project
“Ghost Of Tsushima” (A Storm Is Coming)
Aladino Debert
Matt Dougan
Eric Beaver
David Liu
“Soul”
Matt Aspbury
Ian Megibben
“The Mandalorian” (The Believer)
Richard Bluff
Matt Jensen
Chris Williams
Landis Fields IV
“The Mandalorian” (The Siege)
Dave Crispino
Kyle Winkelman
Paul Kavanagh
Jose Burgos
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“The Mandalorian,” Boba Fett’s Ship
Jay Machado
Enrico Damm
Gerald Blaise
Ryan Church
“The Mandalorian” (The Rescue), Light Cruiser
John Knoll
John Goodson
Dan Patrascu
Rene Garcia
“The Midnight Night,” Aether
Michael Balthazart
Jonathan Opgenhaffen
John-Peter Li
Simon Aluze
“The Witches,” Rollercoaster
Jared Michael
Peter Dominik
Sylvain Lesaint
Emily Tilson
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
“Bloodshot”
Omar Meradi
Jeremy Poupin
Sylvain Robert
Deak Ferrand
“Greyhound”
Mike Nixon
Nicholas Papworth
Jeremy Smith
Yashdeep Sawant
“Monster Hunter”
Vimal Mallireddy
Warren Lawtey
Tom O’Bready
Dominik Haase
“Mulan”
Theo Vandernoot
Sandra Balej
James Carson
Yuri Rudakov
“Project Power”
Yin Lai Jimmy Leung
Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl
Pierpaolo Navarini
Michelle Lee
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
“Onward”
Dave Hale
Jonah Blue Laird
Stephen Marshall
Ricardo Nadu
“Over the Moon”
Ian Farnsworth
Brian Casper
Reinhold Rittinger
Jennifer Lasrado
“Soul”
Alexis Angelidis
Keith Daniel Klohn
Aimei Kutt
Melissa Tseng
“Trolls World Tour”
Stephen Wood
Carl Hooper
Spencer Knapp
Nick Augello
“The Willoughbys”
Helén Ahlberg
Kyle Mcqueen
Russell Smith
Raehyeon Kim
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project
“Lovecraft Country” (Strange Case), Chrysalis
Federica Foresti
Johan Gabrielsson
Hugo Medda
Andreas Krieg
“Playstation” (The Edge)
Tom Raynor
Andreu Lucio
Martin Aufinger
Platon Filimonov
“Tales of the Loop,” Loretta’s House
Dominik Kirouac
Gaël Chopin
Sylvain Nouveau
Laurent Pancaccini
“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal), Krayt Dragon
Huaiyuan Teh
Don Wong
Mathieu Chardonnet
Prashanth Bhagavan
Outstanding Compositing in a Feature
“Greyhound”
Chris Gooch
Tiago Santos
Stu Bruzek
Sneha Amin
“Mulan”
Christoph Salzmann
Beck Veitch
Joerg Bruemmer
Indah Maretha
“Project Power”
Russell Horth
Matthew Patience
Julien Rousseau
“Underwater”
Sreejith Venugopalan
Ruslan Borysov
Susil Sabat
Andreas Andersson
Outstanding Compositing in an Episode
“Lovecraft Country” (Strange Case), Chrysalis
Viktor Andersson
Linus Lindblom
Mattias Sandelius
Crawford Reilly
“The Mandalorian” (The Believer)
Peter Demarest
Christopher Balog
Shawn Mason
David Wahlberg
“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal)
Nicolas Caillier
Simon Rafin
Siangkee Poh
Simon Marinof
“The Mandalorian” (The Passenger)
TC Harrison
Tami Carter
Jaume Creus Costabella
Shane Davidson
Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial
Burberry (Singin’ In The Rain)
Alex Lovejoy
Mithun Alex
David Filipe
Amresh Kumar
Perrier (Heat)
Stéphane Pivron
Franck Lambertz
Harry Bardak
Christophe Courgeau
Playstation (The Edge)
Alex Gabucci
Rebecca Clay
Alex Grey
Alex Kulikov
Walmart (Famous Visitors)
Chris “Badger” Knight
Ben Smith
Jake Albers
Franz Kol
Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“Fear the Walking Dead” (Bury Her Next To Jasper’s Leg)
Frank Iudica
Scott Roark
Daniel J. Yates
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
“Times’ Down”
Valentin Soulard
François Brugalières
Nils Lemonnier
Yan Weitlauff
“Aral”
Cédric Moens De Hase
Benoit Paya
Charles Morhain
Mathilde Dallamaggiore
“Strands of the Mind”
Adrian Meyer
Laura Messner
“Migrants”
Antoine Dupriez
Hugo Caby
Lucas Lermytte
Zoé Devise