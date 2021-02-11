Spike Lee Honored by American Cinema Editors as Filmmaker of the Year

Director, writer and producer Spike Lee will be honored by the American Cinema Editors (ACE). Lee, who directed “Da 5 Bloods,” will be recognized with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards on April 18, 2021.

“From ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ in 1986 to ‘Da 5 Bloods’ in 2020, Spike has directed an astonishing number of feature films — 24. Not to mention his work in documentaries, television, music videos and commercials. Spike’s an artist who has entertained, enlightened and challenged us. But he’s not only a prolific director, he’s been a friend, producer and guidance counselor to countless young and emerging filmmakers. His generosity is an inspiration to us all. For these reasons and more, we at ACE recognize his enormous impact on the industry and are proud to present him with this much-deserved award,” stated newly elected ACE president Kevin Tent.

Past recipients of the Golden Eddie, which honors outstanding editing in film and television, include Quentin Tarantino, Kathleen Kennedy and Christopher Nolan.

Lee, who won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman” has a body of work that spans five decades. His films include “She’s Gotta Have It,” “School Daze,” “Do the Right Thing” and more. He also launched his Netflix original series “She’s Gotta Have It” — a contemporary update of his 1986 classic.

His most recent film “Da 5 Bloods” made the American Film Institute’s list of the top 10 films of 2020 and was recognized by the National Board of Review, winning best director and best film.

Exact plans for the ceremony are still to be determined but will likely be a virtual event due to the pandemic.