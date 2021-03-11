‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘News of the World’ Among Inaugural Set Decorators Awards Nominations

The Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) has announced the first-ever SDSA Awards celebrating excellence in the art of set decoration for film.

“Promising Young Woman,” “Mank,” “Tenet” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “News of the World” are among the films to receive nominations.

The Decor and Design categories highlight feature-length films of the 2020 season.

Final round for voting opens March 19. Voting closes ten days later on March 29. Winners will be announced on March 31 via the SDSA’s YouTube channel.

Gene Cane, executive director said, “We are so very excited to present film awards for set decoration and to celebrate these wonderful artists from around the world.”

The nominations are in full below:

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Da 5 Bloods”

Set Decoration by Jeanette Scott

with Production Design by Wynn Thomas

Netflix

“Hillbilly Elegy”

Set Decoration by Merissa Lombardo SDSA

with Production Design by Molly Hughes

Netflix

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

Set Decoration by Mattie Siegal

with Production Design by Molly Hughes

Netflix

“Promising Young Woman”

Set Decoration by Rae Deslich SDSA

with Production Design by Michael T. Perry

Focus Features

“Sound of Metal”

Set Decoration by Tara Pavoni

with Production Design by Jeremy Woodward

Amazon Prime

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Emma”

Set Decoration by Stella Fox

with Production Design by Kave Quinn

Focus Features

“Mank”

Set Decoration by Jan Pascale SDSA

with Production Design by Donald Graham Burt

Netflix

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Set Decoration by Karen O’Hara SDSA, Diana Stoughton

with Production Design by Mark Ricker

Netflix

“News of the World”

Set Decoration by Elizabeth Keenan SDSA

with Production Design by David Crank

Universal

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Set Decoration by Andrew Baseman SDSA

with Production Design by Shane Valentino

Netflix

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“The Midnight Sky”

Set Decoration by John Bush

with Production Design by Jim Bissell

Netflix

“Palm Springs”

Set Decoration by Kelsi Ephraim

with Production Design by Jason Kisvarday

Neon/Hulu

“Roald Dahl’s The Witches”

Set Decoration by Rafaella Giovannetti SDSA

with Production Design by Gary Freeman

Warner Bros

“Tenet”

Set Decoration by Kathy Lucas

with Production Design by Nathan Crowley

Warner Bros

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Set Decoration by Anna Lynch-Robinson SDSA

with Production Design by Aline Bonetto

Warner Bros

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A COMEDY OR MUSICAL FEATURE FILM

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Set Decoration by Alina Pentac (Romania Unit)

with Production Design by David Saenz de Maturana

Amazon Prime

“Dolittle”

Set Decoration by Lee Sandales

with Production Design by Dominic Watkins

Universal

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga”

Set Decoration by Naomi Moore

with Production Design by Paul Inglis

Netflix

“The King Of Staten Island”

Set Decoration by David Schlesinger SDSA

with Production Design by Kevin Thompson

Universal

“The Prom”

Set Decoration by Gene Serdena SDSA

with Production Design by Jamie Walker McCall

Netflix