‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘News of the World’ Among Inaugural Set Decorators Awards Nominations

The Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) has announced the first-ever SDSA Awards celebrating excellence in the art of set decoration for film.
“Promising Young Woman,” “Mank,” “Tenet” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “News of the World” are among the films to receive nominations.
The Decor and Design categories highlight feature-length films of the 2020 season.
Final round for voting opens March 19. Voting closes ten days later on March 29. Winners will be announced on March 31 via the SDSA’s YouTube channel.
Gene Cane, executive director said, “We are so very excited to present film awards for set decoration and to celebrate these wonderful artists from around the world.”
The nominations are in full below:
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
“Da 5 Bloods”
Set Decoration by Jeanette Scott
with Production Design by Wynn Thomas
Netflix
“Hillbilly Elegy”
Set Decoration by Merissa Lombardo SDSA
with Production Design by Molly Hughes
Netflix
“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”
Set Decoration by Mattie Siegal
with Production Design by Molly Hughes
Netflix
“Promising Young Woman”
Set Decoration by Rae Deslich SDSA
with Production Design by Michael T. Perry
Focus Features
“Sound of Metal”
Set Decoration by Tara Pavoni
with Production Design by Jeremy Woodward
Amazon Prime
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
“Emma”
Set Decoration by Stella Fox
with Production Design by Kave Quinn
Focus Features
“Mank”
Set Decoration by Jan Pascale SDSA
with Production Design by Donald Graham Burt
Netflix
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Set Decoration by Karen O’Hara SDSA, Diana Stoughton
with Production Design by Mark Ricker
Netflix
“News of the World”
Set Decoration by Elizabeth Keenan SDSA
with Production Design by David Crank
Universal
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Set Decoration by Andrew Baseman SDSA
with Production Design by Shane Valentino
Netflix
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY FEATURE FILM
“The Midnight Sky”
Set Decoration by John Bush
with Production Design by Jim Bissell
Netflix
“Palm Springs”
Set Decoration by Kelsi Ephraim
with Production Design by Jason Kisvarday
Neon/Hulu
“Roald Dahl’s The Witches”
Set Decoration by Rafaella Giovannetti SDSA
with Production Design by Gary Freeman
Warner Bros
“Tenet”
Set Decoration by Kathy Lucas
with Production Design by Nathan Crowley
Warner Bros
“Wonder Woman 1984”
Set Decoration by Anna Lynch-Robinson SDSA
with Production Design by Aline Bonetto
Warner Bros
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A COMEDY OR MUSICAL FEATURE FILM
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Set Decoration by Alina Pentac (Romania Unit)
with Production Design by David Saenz de Maturana
Amazon Prime
“Dolittle”
Set Decoration by Lee Sandales
with Production Design by Dominic Watkins
Universal
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga”
Set Decoration by Naomi Moore
with Production Design by Paul Inglis
Netflix
“The King Of Staten Island”
Set Decoration by David Schlesinger SDSA
with Production Design by Kevin Thompson
Universal
“The Prom”
Set Decoration by Gene Serdena SDSA
with Production Design by Jamie Walker McCall
Netflix