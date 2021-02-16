Ryan Murphy to Be Honored by Art Directors Guild With Cinematic Imagery Award (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Murphy will be honored for his body of work at the 25th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards in April.

The writer, director and producer of TV shows and movies include “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “The Politician,” “The Prom,” “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “The Boys in the Band” and most recently “9-1-1,” will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award from the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) at the 25th Annual Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards.

ADG President Nelson Coates and Awards Producer Scott Moses made the announcement today. In a statement, Coates said, “Ryan Murphy is a visionary whose impact spans a wide spectrum of film, television, and streaming projects, all the while creating memorable, visual storytelling experiences as one of Hollywood’s most prolific and successful writers-directors-producers. His imagination and consistent emphasis on high production values have fostered the creation of worlds that will have lasting impact on the visual lexicon of entertainment for years to come. He personifies the very concept of cinematic imagery. The ADG is thrilled to recognize Murphy’s tremendous contributions to the art of narrative design.”

The award will be presented in virtual form to Murphy for his shows and films that consistently reflected the highest quality of production design. In his adaptation of “The Prom,” Murphy worked with his production team to ensure the colors were contrasting or popping with bold bright colors. He collaborated with production designer Jamie Walker McCall to covert a Downtown Los Angeles set into the heart of Broadway with neon marquees and tall buildings. In another scene, McCall recreated Sardi’s including decorating the walls with caricatures of stars.

In “Hollywood,” Murphy took audiences back to the 1940s as production designer Matthew Flood Ferguson captures the era, recreating Schwabb’s Pharmacy and the famous bungalows at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The detail on Murphy’s show was so precise that Ferguson didn’t recreate the iconic banana-leaf-print wallpaper, he tracked the real thing down and had it made, he told Variety.

Nominations for the ADG Awards will be announced Feb. 25. Final online voting will be held March 11-April 7.

Winners will be announced at the virtual gala ceremony on April 10.