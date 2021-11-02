Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society filmmaker award at the 58th Annual CAS Awards on March 19, 2022, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The filmmaker is behind this year’s awards contenders “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel.”

“The Cinema Audio Society has long regarded Sir Ridley as a legendary director and bold visionary producer,” CAS President Karol Urban said in a statement. “It is with immense anticipation that we prepare for this year’s awards knowing we will have the opportunity to physically gather as industry professionals representing our craft to salute Sir Ridley’s contribution to creative storytelling.”

Producer and director Scott is renowned for his works on films such as “Thelma & Louise,” “Alien,” “Black Hawk Down” and “Blade Runner.”

While his epic film “Gladiator” won the Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards for best picture, Scott still has yet to receive an Academy Award.

In 1995, Scott formed Scott Free Productions to serve his film and television projects. The most recent feature films produced by Scott Free include Jake Scott’s “American Woman” and Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s “The Friend.”

Scott will reunite with “Gladiator” star Joaquin Phoenix for his next project “Kit Bag” where Phoenix is set to star as French military leader and emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Scott will be the 17th CAS Filmmaker Honoree. He joins previous honorees: George Clooney, James Mangold, Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Richard Linklater, Edward Zwick, Jonathan Demme, Rob Marshall, Taylor Hackford, Henry Selick, Paul Mazursky, Bill Condon, Gil Cates and Quentin Tarantino.

Also, being honored that evening with the CAS career achievement award is re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey, a previously announced honoree.

The 58th CAS Awards will honor outstanding achievements in sound mixing in seven categories: motion pictures, animated motion pictures, documentary motion pictures, television movie or limited series, television series – one hour, television series – half-hour and television non-fiction, variety, music series or specials.

The CAS will also present the CAS Student Recognition Award to one of five student finalists during the awards ceremony.