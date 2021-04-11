Quincy Jones, Maureen Crowe Honored at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Music legend Quincy Jones received the Icon Award, while veteran music supervisor Maureen Crowe received the Legacy Award, at Sunday night’s 11th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

The GMS awards were held virtually and it was the most all-star event the group had yet assembled. Presenters included John Legend, Regina King, and Billie Eilish.

Stevie Wonder recalled meeting Quincy Jones at New York’s legendary Apollo Theater when he was just 14 years old. “I cherish your commitment to doing great music, not just producing it but writing it,” he said, citing Jones’ role in creating “We Are The World” in 1985. He signed off by playing “I love you Quincy” at the piano.

“Across multiple forms of media, very few people have had an impact on the world like Quincy Jones,” noted John Legend. “When people ask who my role models are, you’re at the top of my list.” Also saluting the 28-time Grammy winner (and Emmy, Tony, and honorary Oscar winner) were singers Lionel Richie, Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Jacob Collier and Gloria Estefan, and songwriter Diane Warren.

Said Jones: “I was blessed to find my life’s passion: music. That journey has taken me around the world, and with God’s whispers in my ears, allowed me to create music that, thankfully, is as resonant today as it was when it was originally written.”

Crowe, who curated the best-selling soundtrack for “The Bodyguard” and music supervised such other blockbusters as “Wayne’s World” and “Chicago,” was the founding president of the Guild and is widely credited with securing voting rights for supervisors in both the Recording Academy and Television Academy.

Speaking on behalf of Crowe and her accomplishments were “Bodyguard” star Kevin Costner, record producers Clive Davis and Jay Landers, lyricist Dean Pitchford, “Fame” choreographer Debbie Allen, former and current TV Academy Governors Michael Levine and Rickey Minor and producer Neil Meron.

“Our craft is exploding with music design work in media storytelling, resulting in great engagement and success,” Crowe said. She recalled the struggle for recognition in recent years, saying “the music supervisor community itself had to step up, take action and offer solutions.”

“I’m not retiring,” she added. “It’s been a very encouraging few years. My hope is that my legacy acts as a witness that all things are possible and if you want change, you can make it happen.”

In addition to the awards (see separate story), the Guild hosted performances by Oscar-nominated actress-singer Andra Day (“Tigress and Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), emerging Mexican-Salvadoran singer-songwriter Angelica Garcia (“Guadalupe,” “It Don’t Hinder Me”), Broadway singer Darius de Haas (“One Less Angel” from “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Celeste (“If I Ever Lose This Heaven,” “Hear My Voice”).