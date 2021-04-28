From ‘Black Widow’ to ‘House of Gucci’: Upcoming Films That Could Appear in Next Year’s Below-the-Line Oscar Categories

With deserving artisans having taken home their Oscars, Variety looks ahead to the below-the-line contributions for films voters might see on the ballot next year.

Wes Anderson’s much-anticipated “The French Dispatch,” about a fictional American magazine based in France, includes the work of many of his frequent collaborators: Composer Alexandre Desplat, production designer Adam Stockhausen and costumer designer Milena Canonera all won Oscars on the director’s similarly quirky “The Grand Budapest Hotel”; cinematographer Robert D. Yeoman was nominated.

Liesl Tommy’s biopic of Aretha Franklin, “Respect,” stars Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul. Kris Bowers, recently nominated as co-director for short doc, is the composer. Tony-winning costume designer Clint Ramos and DP Kramer Morgenthau (a five-time Emmy nominee) are cross- over candidates.

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” showcases his design team as it steps back into the ’80s in this true-crime tale that mixes murder and fashion. Costume designer Janty Yates, who won an Oscar with Scott for “Gladiator,” has built-in buzz after looks for stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver went viral on Instagram. Production designer Arthur Max is a three-time Oscar nominee alongside Scott, and DP Dariusz Wolski is coming off a nomination for Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World.”

Don’t count out Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” a horror thriller about a utopian community that might not be so perfect. Costume designer Arianne Phillips, a three-time nominee, creates looks for the likes of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. DP Matthew Libatique is a two-time Oscar nominee.

And watch for WETA’s VFX team on “Black Widow,” “La La Land” cinematography winner Linus Sandgren on Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” and “Dune” production designer Patrice Vermette (“Arrival”), paired again with director Denis Villeneuve.