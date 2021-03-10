‘Mank,’ ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Cherry’ Nominated by American Society of Cinematographers

“Cherry,” “Mank,” “News of the World,” “Nomadland” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” are among the films nominated by the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) in the feature film category.

The ASC nominees for feature film, documentary and television cinematography represent the organization’s picks for the most compelling visual filmmaking over the past 14 months. Last year’s ASC feature film winner was Roger Deakins for “1917,” who went on to win an Oscar for best achievement in cinematography.

Winners will be named during the 35th ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards on April 18.

The virtual ceremony will be live streamed via American Cinematographer’s Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. PT from the historic ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.

The complete list of this year’s nominees are:

Feature Film

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC (“Mank”)

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Joshua James Richards (” Nomadland”)

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC (“Cherry”)

Dariusz Wolski, ASC (“News of the World”)

Spotlight

Katelin Arizmendi (“Swallow”)

Aurélien Marra (“Two of Us”)

Andrey Naydenov (“Dear Comrades!”)

Documentary

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw (“The Truffle Hunters”)

Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen (” Gunda”)

Gianfranco Rosi (“Notturno”)

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Martin Ahlgren, ASC (“The Plot Against America”) “Part 6”

Anette Haellmigk (“The Great”) “The Great”

Pete Konczal (” Fargo”) “The Birthplace of Civilization”

Steven Meizler (“The Queen’s Gambit”) “End Game”

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC (“Watchmen”) “This Extraordinary Being”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC (“Better Call Saul”)“Bagman”

Carlos Catalán (“Killing Eve”) “Meetings Have Biscuits”

François Dagenais, CSC (“Project Blue Book”) “Area 51”

Jon Joffin, ASC (“Motherland: Fort Salem”) “Up is Down”

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC (“Project Blue Book”) “Operation Mainbrace”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

David Franco for Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”

Ken Glassing for Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC for The Crown, “Fairytale”

David Greene, ASC, CSC for Impulse, “The Moroi”

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC for The Crown, “Imbroglio”

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Ava Berkofsky (“Insecure”) “Lowkey Lost”

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS (“The Mandalorian”) “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Baz Idoine (“The Mandalorian”) “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Matthew Jensen, ASC (“The Mandalorian”) “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Jas Shelton (“Homecoming”) “Giant”