‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ Leads Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” leads the way with four nominations in the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild nominations (IATSE Local 706). The film was nominated in contemporary makeup, special makeup effects, period/character makeup and contemporary hairstyling.

“Hillbilly Elegy,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mulan” and “Mank” were also a few of the films to receive multiple nominations on the film side across categories. This bodes well for best hair and makeup Oscar frontrunners like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Winners for the 8th annual MUAHS Guild Awards will be honored at a reimagined virtual gala on Saturday, April 3.

The full list of nominations is below:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek

The Prom

Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald Mcinnes

Promising Young Woman

Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period And/Or Character Make-Up

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice

Hillbilly Elegy

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young

Mank

Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim

Mulan

Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James Mackinnon

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects **TIE**

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley

Hillbilly Elegy

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess

Mulan

Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick

Pinocchio

Mark Coulier

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Adrian Morot

Wonder Woman 1984

Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier

Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely

The Prom

Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland

Promising Young Woman

Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling And/Or Character Hair Styling

Hillbilly Elegy

Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams

Mank

Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen Labaff

Mulan

Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Sharon Martin, Kat Fa

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES **TIE** Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dead To Me

Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash

Grace And Frankie

Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven,

Ozark

Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo

Schitt’s Creek

Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan

Westworld

Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

**TIE** Best Period And/Or Character Make-Up

Bridgerton

Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,

Hollywood

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez

The Mandalorian

Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman

Perry Mason

Christien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist

The Queen’s Gambit

Daniel Parker

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Hollywood

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez

Lovecraft Country

Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais

The Mandalorian

Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard

Star Trek: Picard

James Mackinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke

Westworld

Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Empire

Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings

Grace And Frankie

Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

Ozark

Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall

Schitt’s Creek

Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Period And/Or Character Hair Styling

Bridgerton

Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,

Hollywood

Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo

The Queen’s Gambit

Daniel Parker

Ratched

Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dancing With The Stars

Zena S. Green, Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Victor Del Castillo

Killing Eve Season 3

Juliette Tomes, Amy Brand

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Kristofer Buckle, James Mackinnon

The Oscars

Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Jennifer Aspinall, James Mackinnon

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Period And/Or Character Make-Up

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel

Lalette Littlejohn, Christopher Pizzarelli, Dorota Zajac

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

Rebecca Deherrera, Pam Farmer, Rebecca Lee Castro, Karen Knopp

Sylvie’s Love

Angela Wells, Angel Radefeld-Wright, Brigitte Hennech

Uncle Frank

Lindsay Irish Desarno, Diane Heller

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing With The Stars

Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard

Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always”

Melanie Smith, Kaity Licina,

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Jayson Medina, Abraham Esparza, Nicole Walpert, Brian Steven Banks

Saturday Night Live/ Adele As Host

Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher

The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Danilo Dixon, Roberto Ramos, Robert “Lamarr” Randall

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Period Hair Styling And/Or Character Hair Styling

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel

Etheline Joseph, Yasmine Crosdale, Tenika Smith

Godmothered

Melissa Yonkey, Susan Buffington, Marie Larkin

Hamilton

Frederick Waggoner

Saturday Night Live /Kristen Wiig As Host

Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher

Sylvie’s Love

Carla Joi Farmer, Linda Villalobos, Lillie Frierson, Stacey Morris

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up

The Bold And The Beautiful

Christine Lai Johnson, Stacey Alfano, James Elle

The Ellen Degeneres Show

Dionne Wynn

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Jason Mcglothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty Lagrana, John Foster

The Real

Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

The Young And The Restless

Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer, Kelsey Collins

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling

The Bold And The Beautiful

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

The Young And The Restless

Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala

The Real

Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai

Dr. Phil “From Tech Genius To Unmotivated Mess”

Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up

All That

Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld

The Baby-Sitters Club

Zabrina Matiru, Darah Wyant, Lindsey Pilkey

Danger Force

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

Henry Danger

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Robert Maverick

Sesame Street

Jane Dipersio

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling

All That

Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax

The Baby-Sitters Club

Florence Cepeda, Sasha Carnovale,

Danger Force

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

Ghostwriter

Liz Roelands

Sesame Street

Jacqueline Payne

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up

Bud Light Super Bowl LV “Post Malone”

Linda Barcojo, Kentaro Yano

Capitol One “John Travolta Santa/Hungry Man”

Michael Ornelaz, Richard Redlefsen

Justin Bieber “Anyone”

Julie Hassett, Ally Mcgillicuddy, Kevin Haney, Vyvy Tran

Lady Gaga “911”

Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash

The Weeknd “In Your Eyes”

Koji Ohmura, Shelby Smith

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling

Frito-Lays “My Favorite Things”

Craig Gangi

Mountain Dew Zero “Bryan Cranston”

Vitto Trotta

Rufus Wainwright “Devils And Angels”

Sean James

Ozzy Osbourne “Under The Graveyard”

Melissa Yonkey, Troy Zestos

Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul And Alfonso Ribeiro”

Stacey Morris

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling

Frozen – Live At The Hyperion

Erin Zachary

Frozen

Suzanne Storey, Elaine Jarblanski, Chanthy Orellana

Hamilton (And Peggy Company)

Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Vicky Martinez, Sophia Robinson, Jason Torres

Little Shop Of Horrors

Sharon Peng, Jenny Maupin