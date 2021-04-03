Make-Up & Hairstylists Awards: ‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Bridgerton’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘911’ Win

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) held its eighth annual MUAHS Awards Saturday night in a virtual ceremony.

Oscar frontrunner in the make-up and hair category “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” took home the feature-length motion picture awards for best period and/or character make-up and best period hairstyling and/or character hairstyling, while fan-favorite “Bridgerton” won best period and/or character hairstyling in a television series, television limited or miniseries or television new media series.

In the best make-up category for commercials and music videos, the team behind Lady Gaga’s looks for her “911” video won, beating out Post Malone and Justin Bieber. Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash took home the award.

The guild lauded its winners in daytime television, recognizing “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Television series winners included “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Westworld.”

Eddie Murphy was the recipient of the distinguished artisan award. His “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Hall presented the award to him, which celebrated his versatile, four decade-long career acting, directing and producing.

Matthew Mungle, Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning make-up artist, was honored with a lifetime achievement award for make-up. Mungle, a master of the elite make-up effects, boasts over 250 film and television projects including “Hillbilly Elegy,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Dracula” and “Albert Nobbs.” Actress and collaborator Glenn Close presented the award to Mungle. Both are nominated for Oscars this year for their work in “Hillbilly Elegy,” with Close receiving a supporting actress nomination and Mungle for best make-up and hairstyling.

The event was hosted by “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson.

Full List of Winners:

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Make-up

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale) Thomas

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Period And/or Character Make-up

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young)

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Special Make-up Effects

“Pinocchio” (Mark Coulier)

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms)

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Period Hair Styling And/or Character Hair Styling

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams)

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media Series – Best Contemporary Make-up

“Westworld” (Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke)

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media – Best Period And/or Character Make-up

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Daniel Parker)

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media – Best Special Make-up Effects

“The Mandalorian” (Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard)

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Schitt’s Creek” (Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys)

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media – Best Period And/or Character Hair Styling

“Bridgerton” (Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper)

Television Special, One Hour Or More Live Program Series Or Movie Made For Television – Best Contemporary Make-up

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani)

Television Special, One Hour Or More Live Program Series Or Movie Made For Television – Best Period And/or Character Make-up

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani)

Television Special, One Hour Or More Live Programs Series, Or Movie For Television – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars” (Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard)

Television Special, One Hour Or More Live Program Series Or Movie Made For Television – Best Period And/or Character Hair Styling

“Hamilton” – (Frederick Waggoner)

Daytime Television – Best Make-up



“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, Josh Foster)

Daytime Television – Best Hair Styling

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland)

Children & Teen Television Programming – Best Make-up

“All That” (Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld)

Children & Teen Television Programming – Best Hair Styling

“All That” (Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax)

Commercials & Music Videos – Best Make-up

Lady Gaga “911” (Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash)

Commercials & Music Videos – Best Hair Styling

Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro” (Stacey Morris)

Theatrical Production (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling

Hamilton (And Peggy Company) (Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik)