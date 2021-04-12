Lana Condor on Hosting the Costume Designer Guild Awards and Her Favorite Film Looks

When the Netflix film “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” debuted in 2018, Lana Condor became a household name. Condor starred as Lara Jean Song Covey, who wins the heart of class heartthrob Peter (Noah Centineo). She reprised the role in the film’s sequel, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” and the third film, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.”

This week, Condor will host the Costume Designers Guild Awards on April 13, and calls it a “dream job.” Ahead of the event, Condor shares her excitement for hosting the evening which celebrates excellence in costume design and her favorite film looks.

What is it like to be hosting the Costume Designers Guild Awards?

I did not think that this would ever have been possible. The fact that I’m getting to host this incredible awards show is a dream come true.

I get to dress up and go wild. I haven’t dressed up in a bazillion years. It’s so important to highlight costume designers and uplift their work.

The costume designers that I’ve worked with are crushing it every single day on set. They doing things you would never imagine getting me into these outfits.

[As an actor,] you spend so much time with them and they’re so patient, creative, kind and collaborative, so I’m very excited to be the host.

You mentioned the costume designers that you’ve worked with, who is someone that you want to celebrate?

Lorraine Carson was the costume designer on “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” I spent more time with her than anyone, including my co-stars.

She sees things that I would never see. She thinks of things that I could never do. She would work day in and day out putting together costumes, tearing costumes apart, sewing me into costumes and taking me out of them.

I felt she knew my character even better than I did. That’s what an incredible costume designer does, they can fully dive in and know the way a character is expressing their inner thoughts through costume.

When was the first time you remember falling in love with costumes, was there a moment for you?

The first movie I ever saw was the animated movie “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” with Hans Zimmer doing the score. The music is so good. But, I remember being five years old, and I fell in love with the lead characters and his outfits. It had flaps and he was constantly in motion. His costume had to ride the same way he had to ride Spirit. I thought the movement of the piece was so cool.

I do love period pieces. I’ve only done one period piece and it was the greatest moment of my life.

I also loved the costumes in “Passengers.” I liked the simplicity of the uniforms in the science-fiction setting that Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt wore.

If you could wear any dress from movie history, which one would you wear?

I’d pick Belle’s dress from “Beauty and the Beast.” That iconic yellow gown with the bell-shaped bottom is gorgeous. It’s beautiful. I think it would be fun to spin and dance in.

Who will be dressing you for the awards and designing your outfits?

My personal stylist Tara Swennen is doing it, She had helped me further my confidence in fashion and has been helping me hone in on what I love. She’s been putting me in outfits where I feel empowered. She has also pulled a lot from Asian designers which is a big deal and so important to me.