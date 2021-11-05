Hair and Makeup Contenders Are Titans of Transformation

A year after a historic win in this category, the hair and makeup race are again transforming actors playing real-life characters. Jessica Chastain completely disappears into the televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” so much so that you forget it’s her until the end split-screen with Tammy Faye Bakker and Chastain’s Bakker, which only reconfirms her amazing chameleon performance.

Royally commanding in her performance, Kristen Stewart takes on the most photographed female in the world: Princess Diana, perfecting not just the voice, while the team helped complete her transformation with hair and makeup.

Sarah Tanno, personal makeup artist to Lady Gaga partners with Frederic Aspiras (personal hairstylist), in taking the singer’s iconic looks and turning her into the black widow Patrizia Reggiani. While that may be the performance audiences are yearning to see, a team of designers and coordinators were on board to disguise Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, chief designer and chief family squabbler, who is completely unrecognizable beneath the prosthetics.

Will Smith might not look like a carbon copy of tennis coach Richard Williams in “King Richard,” but his performance is earning him rave reviews, enough to garner attention here for the hair and makeup team.

And one can’t discount Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

On the fictional side, Donald Mowat maintains his signature naturalistic style for “Dune’s” Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, but all bets were off when it came to Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Harkonnen, the character is described as weighing 300 pounds, the trim actor didn’t gain weight, but the creative team fit him into a fat suit, leaving the actor unrecognizable.