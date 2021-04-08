Clive Davis, Kenny Ortega, Rickey Minor to Fete Maureen Crowe at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Music luminaries Clive Davis (pictured), Kenny Ortega and Rickey Minor will participate in the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Sunday night (April 11), each feting Maureen Crowe, who will receive the Legacy Award. As a music supervisor, Crowe has worked on such films as “The Bodyguard,” “True Romance, “Wayne’s World” and, most recently, the Netflix series “Julie and the Phantoms.” The Legacy Award honors those who have excelled within the craft of music supervision.

In addition, the Guild is recognizing Angelica Garcia as its Spotlight Artist. Garcia, who is a Latinx artist signed to Spacebomb Records, released “Cha Cha Palace” in 2020 which celebrates her East Los Angeles home as well as her Mexican and Salvadoran heritage. She will perform the song “Guadalupe” at the virtual event.

“I always admired film’s ability to spotlight and engage with different perspectives,” said Garcia. “For me, film always served as a window looking out to the multitudes of the world. Its imagery and emotion have deeply influenced my work as a songwriter and storyteller. Growing up, I was taught the tradition of looking up to La Virgen de Guadalupe for comfort and protection…I believe part of her power is that she’s an unexpected hero. Her power is not defined by her physique. I give thanks for that and cherish that — because if it’s true for her, it’s true for me and my sisters. Sacredness is held within us and cannot be deciphered by an outer appearance.”

As previously announced, presenters include Regina King, Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Savan Kotecha, Tony Hawk, Michael McDonald, Eva Noblezada, and Folake Olowofoyeku. “Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston has also been named as a presenter.

The ceremony will also include performances by Golden Globe best actress winner Andra Day, Darius de Haas and Celeste, all of whom are nominated for a Guild of Music Supervisors Award.

Quincy Jones, the legendary producer behind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and “Bad” albums, will be recognized for his body of work with the Icon Award. Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Robin Thicke, Lionel Richie and Gloria and Emilio Estefan will be among those celebrating his work.

The awards will be presented just before Oscar voting opens on April 15. Tickets to the virtual ceremony are available for purchase.