Andra Day, Regina King and John Legend Set for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Regina King, Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Savan Kotecha, Tony Hawk, Michael McDonald and Foloke Olowofoyeku have been named as presenters for the 11th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

The April 11 ceremony, which will be hosted virtually this year, will also include performances by Golden Globe best actress winner Andra Day, Darius de Haas and Celeste, all of whom are nominated for a Guild of Music Supervisors Award.

Quincy Jones, the legendary producer behind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and “Bad” albums, will be recognized for his body of work with the Icon Award. Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Robin Thicke, Lionel Richie and Gloria and Emilio Estefan will be among those celebrating his work.

Music supervisor Maureen Crowe, who has worked on films such as “The Bodyguard,” “True Romance, “Wayne’s World” and most recently “Julie and the Phantoms,” will be presented with the Legacy Award, honoring those who have excelled within the craft of music supervision.

Back in 2010, Crowe created the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards and has long been an advocate for its members. It was Crowe whose tireless efforts helped secure membership in the music branch of the Television Academy, which led to the creation of an Emmy Award for music supervision.

Despite not yet being recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the GMS Awards shifted dates to align with the Oscars. Nominees include Oscar frontrunners like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Soul,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ and “Promising Young Woman.”

The awards will be presented just before Oscar voting opens on April 15. Tickets to the ceremony are available to purchase at ‪http://bit.ly/GMS-Awards-Tix‬‬‬‬‬.