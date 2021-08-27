Emmys Music Cheat Sheet: A Complete Guide to the Nominees in All Seven Categories

As Emmy voting draws to a close, the 2021 music nominations span rookies to regulars. Here’s a guide, sizing up the competition in seven categories including scoring, supervision and song.

There is a wealth of music nominated across different sounds and genres. Variety breaks it all down in the annual Emmy chart.

Music Composition for a Series

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Composer: Kris Bowers

Two previous nominations (two this year)

“Diamond of the First Water”

Period-appropriate strings dominate small-ensemble score.

“The Crown” (Netflix)

Composer: Martin Phipps

Six previous nominations

“The Balmoral Test”

Harp, women’s voices for Diana’s entry into the royal family

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Composer: Adam Taylor

One previous nomination

“The Crossing”

Eerie textures, string quartet, for June’s capture and torture

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Composers: Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq

One win, three noms for Karpman; first nom for Saadiq

“Rewind 1921”

Operatic aria, large orchestra play requiem for Tulsa massacre

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Composer: Ludwig Göransson

Pedigree: One previous win

“Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Action music, hints of “Star Wars,” as Mando rescues Grogu

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Composer: Siddhartha Khosla

Pedigree: Two previous nominations

“Birth Mother”

Evocative guitar, piano, cello, for Randall learning about his mom

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

“Fargo” (FX)

Composer: Jeff Russo

One win, two prior noms (two more this year)

“East/West”

Guitars, mandolin, ’50s middle-America ambiance

Oslo (HBO)

Composer: Jeff Russo, Zoë Keating

One win for Russo; first nomination for Keating

TV movie about the 1992 Middle Eastern peace accords

Piano, cello, strings for tense Israeli-Palestinian meetings

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Composer: Carlos Rafael Rivera

One win, one other nomination

“End Game”

Classically styled orchestral score for troubled chess genius

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime)

Composer: Nicholas Britell

One win, one other nomination

“Chapter 2: South Carolina”

Lush orchestra counterpoints strangeness, anachronisms in story

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Composer: Christophe Beck

One win, one other nomination

“Previously On”

Rich symphonic sound for Salem witches, Wanda’s grief

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff on “WandaVision” Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

“Allen v. Farrow” (HBO)

Composer: Michael Abels

First nomination (two this year)

Doc about alleged child molestation

Delicate musical approach for Dylan; jazz clarinet for Woody

“American Masters: Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir” (PBS)

Composer: Kathryn Bostic

First nomination

PBS profile of “Joy Luck Club” author

Piano, string quartet score for mother and daughter pianists

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” (Netflix)

Composer: Steven Price

Two prior nominations

Natural historian’s concerns about the environment

Intimate music reflects Attenborough’s personal point of view

“The Social Dilemma” (Netflix)

Composer: Mark Crawford

First nomination

Experts detail dangers of social media

Hybrid score of real musicians and vintage synthesizers

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” (History)

Composer: Branford Marsalis

First nomination

Chronicles horrifying assault on Black Wall Street

Ragtime, early jazz, Americana backdrop for time and place

“The Social Dilemma” Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Music Direction

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry “(Apple TV Plus)

Music director: Aron Forbes

First nomination

Documentary on the superstar

Mixed, supervised all the Eilish performances in film

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

Music director: Bo Burnham

First nomination (one of five this year)

Pandemic-era comedy special shot in his home

Burnham wrote, sang 20 songs

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” (HBO)

Music director: Karl Mansfield

First nomination

Spike Lee film of Byrne’s Broadway show

Bandleader and keyboard player, for show and special

“Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special” (multiple platforms)

Music director: Rickey Minor

Two wins, nine other nominations

Tom Hanks-hosted Biden-Harris inauguration special

Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry perform

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Music director: Harvey Mason Jr.

Pedigree:First nom (two this year)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye”

Produced multiple songs performed by the cast on camera

Music and Lyrics

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

Songwriter: Bo Burnham, music and lyrics

First nomination (one of five this year)

Song: “Comedy”

Introductory tune about need for humor in messed-up world

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime)

Songwriters: Christopher Lennertz, music and lyrics; Michael Saltzman, lyrics

Second nomination for each

Song: “Never Truly Vanish”

Starlight sings heroic anthem at Translucent’s funeral

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Songwriters: Anna Hauss, Robert Wienröder, music; William Horberg, lyrics

First nominations for all

Song: “I Can’t Remember Love”

Melancholy love song performed while Beth dines alone

“Soundtrack of Our Lives” (YouTube)

Songwriter: Marc Shaiman, music and lyrics

One win, 10 other nominations

Song: “The End Titles”

Shaiman sings own satirical ditty about end-credit rolls

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, music and lyrics

Three prior noms for Lopez; two for Anderson-Lopez

Song: “Agatha All Along”

“Munsters”-“Addams Family” sendup explains Agatha’s role

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Songwriters: Harvey Mason Jr., Andrew Hey, music; Austin Winsberg, Lindsey Rosin, lyrics

First nominations for all

Song: “Crimson Love”

Risqué song performed by Aiden at Zoey’s birthday party

Main Title Theme Music

“Allen v. Farrow” (HBO)

Composer: Michael Abels

First nomination (two this year)

Doc about alleged child molestation

Classical string ensemble and piano for intro

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Composers: Kris Bowers, Michael Dean Parsons

Two prior nominations for Bowers; first for Parsons

Alternate-history Regency London love story

Elegant, period-style chambermusic piece

“The Flight Attendant ” (HBO Max)

Composer: Blake Neely

Three prior nominations

Dark, humorous murder mystery

Colorful title sequence scored entirely with percussion

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Composers: Marcus Mumford, Tom Howe

First nominations for both

Comedy about U.S. coach for English football team

“Mid-Atlantic” ’60s-’70s-style rock for American in the U.K.

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Composers: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Three prior noms for Lopez; two for Anderson-Lopez

Seriocomic look at suburban marriage for Vision, Scarlet Witch

Title songs in style of sitcom themes through the decades

Ted Lasso Courtesy of Apple TV+

Music Supervision

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Supervisor: Alexandra Patsavas

First nomination

“Diamond of the First Water”

Clever string-quartet covers of modern pop songs

“The Crown” (Netflix)

Supervisor: Sarah Bridge

First nomination

“Fairytale”

Diana dances to Stevie Nicks, Elton John songs

“Halston” (Netflix)

Supervisors: Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy

First nominations for Thomas, Woodall; five wins for Murphy

“The Party’s Over”

Dan Hartman, Visage, Yaz songs for Studio 54 era and beyond

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Supervisor: Liza Richardson

One previous nomination

“Strange Case”

Cardi B, Frank Ocean, Moses Sumney songs in stylistic mix

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Supervisor: Randall Poster

First nomination

“Adjournment”

Sixties-era songs by Kinks, Georgie Fame, Shocking Blue

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Supervisor: Ciara Elwis, Matt Biffa

First nominations for both

“Ego Death”

Songs by Janelle Monáe, Weval, for Arabella’s fantasies

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Supervisors: Dave Jordan, Shannon Murphy

First nomination for both

“Don’t Touch That Dial”

Sixties-style TV theme, Beach Boys song evoke era