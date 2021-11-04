‘Dune,’ ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Belfast’ Could Dominate Editing Awards Race

It should come as no surprise that “Dune” will most likely land an Oscar nomination for frequent Denis Villeneuve collaborator Joe Walker. The crafts spectacle comes together as Walker stitches score, sound design and all elements of the epic to follow Paul Arrakis (Timothée Chalamet), whisking audiences away into an unmatchable immersive experience.

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” editor Peter Sciberras strikes a perfect balance between sweeping vistas and the tension between Benedict Cumberbatch’s Phil Burbank and Kodi Smit McPhee’s enigmatic Peter.

Joel Coen didn’t just direct and adapt but he also co-edited “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” as he has many of his past projects under the pseudonym Reginald Jaynes, alongside Lucian Johnston. As Roderick Jaynes, with his brother Ethan, Coen has been nominated twice in the past. It remains to be seen if he is recognized on his own.

But Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” might just triumph as it tracks the cast contemplating leaving home as political unrest threatens their peace. Love from ACE Eddies for Úna Ní Dhonghaíle will surely put it in line for best picture and editor.

The year has gifted us musicals, Valerio Bonelli may carve a place at the table for Joe Wright’s “Cyrano,” or perhaps there’s the ace served in “King Richard” as Pamela Martin cuts scenes of tennis balls flying before cheering crowds, to scenes of the family dynamics.

“CODA” could also pose a threat here with its powerful sound/ editing combo and Gerard Brisson is already making the film a critics darling with the multiple POV moments, but it’s when the sound is stripped to reflect the deaf cast members experiences, it truly strikes.

Perhaps the unseen offering from Adam McKay “Don’t Look Up” shows up here — a star-studded ensemble including Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep, centering around a meteoroid heading for Earth, and a score by Nicholas Britell seems to be a likely formula for editing, done here by McKay’s go-to man Hank Corwin.

Other likely contenders include “Licorice Pizza” editor Andy Jurgenson.