‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘Mulan’ Lead Costume Designers Guild Award Winners

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and “Mulan” led the 23rd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

In the Excellence in Period Film category, Oscar nominee Ann Roth won for her work on ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ Bina Daigeler, who is also an Oscar nominee was recognized for her work on “Mulan,” winning the Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film award.

Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892 greeted the worldwide audience mentioning the pivot to the virtual Twitter live stream saying, “The bright spot is that our awards evening is now available for the world to enjoy, and we welcome you all to the party.” He added, “They are so excited to celebrate all of our nominees, and we welcome our distinguished collaborators Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers who have brought us so many hours of employment and have created so many iconic characters during the pandemic. Our work has had such an impact with lights, television and film played an important role in keeping people inspired during the day.”

Perez mentioned how costume designers had rallied during the pandemic during the PPE shortage recalling how costume designers had “made over 45,000 masks for hospitals, first responders and others in need.”

Another point Perez stressed was calling for pay equity. During his speech, he said, “We are such an integral part of the storytelling process. Because our work is traditionally done by women we are paid much less than departments led by men. Time for pay equity, now.”

For the first time in CDGA history, the annual awards show was livestreamed for fans worldwide exclusively on Twitter @CostumeAwards for audiences to enjoy.

Andra Day, Emerald Fennell, Regina King, Carey Mulligan and Amanda Seyfried were among the presenters.

Below is the full list of winners for the 23rd CDGAs.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Mulan” – Bina Daigeler

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Promising Young Woman” – Nancy Steiner

Excellence in Period Film

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Ann Roth

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Westworld” (Parce Domine) – Shay Cunliffe

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Schitt’s Creek” (Happy Ending) – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

“The Queen’s Gambit” (End Game) – Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Hamilton” Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Short Form Design

Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film – April Napier