‘Sound of Metal’ and ‘Soul’ Take Top Prizes at 2021 Cinema Audio Society Awards

The sound mixing team from “Sound of Metal” on Saturday won the top prize at the Cinema Audio Society’s annual CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing.

In the animated feature category, Pixar’s “Soul” added another win to its shelf. The film which follows Joe as he ventures into the Great Before also won the MPSE Golden Reel Award for outstanding achievement in sound editing – feature animation is nominated in the newly combined sound category at the Academy Awards.

Additional CAS winners included “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” Disney’s “The Mandalorian” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

During the virtual event, Sound Mixer William B. Kaplan, CAS was honored with the Cinema Audio Society’s highest accolade, the CAS Career Achievement Award. Kaplan has worked on over 155 feature films including “Top Gun,” “Crimson Tide,” “Back to the Future” and “Forrest Gump” which won him an Academy Award. George Clooney was also recognized for his work with the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.

The full list of winners is below.

Motion Picture – Live Action

“Sound of Metal”

Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Nicolas Becker

Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht

Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc

ADR Mixer – Carlos Cortez Navarrette

Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus



Motion Picture – Animated

“Soul”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis



Motion Picture – Documentary

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King



Non-Theatrical Motion Picture or Limited Series

“The Queen’s Gambit” Ep. 4 Middle Game

Production Mixer – Roland Winke

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch

Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil

Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester

Television Series – 1 Hour

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS



Television Series 1/2 Hour

“The Mandalorian” Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

Television Non-fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

“Hamilton”

Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante

Re-Recording Mixer – Rob Fernandez

Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham

Outstanding Product Production

Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series

Outstanding Product Post Production

iZotope, Inc.: RX8