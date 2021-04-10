‘Tenet’ and ‘Mank’ Win Top Honors at Art Directors Guild Awards

David Fincher’s “Mank” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” were among the winners at the Art Directors Guild Awards on Saturday night — both are also Oscar nominees for best production design.

In a hybrid ceremony, the ADG (IATSE Local 800) awarded 11 categories across television, film, music videos and commercials.

Other winners included, “Da 5 Bloods” (Wynn Thomas), and “Soul” (Steve Pilcher).

In the television category, “The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “What We Do in the Shadows: Resurrection” were all recognized.

Comedian JB Smoove, co-star of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” served as the evening’s host, entertaining a global audience. Nelson Coates, ADG president, and Mark Worthington, art directors council chair, presided over the awards ceremony.

“I’m grateful we were able to share our open awards event with all of our members, their families, friends, and coworkers this year,” producer Scott Moses said. “The show was designed to celebrate the resilience shown by our guild and the entire industry as a community in a year unlike any other in our lifetime. The work recognized here represents the best of the collective skills within the ADG to bring stories alive with limitless imagination.”

Lifetime achievement awards were presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild’s four crafts. Emmy-winning production designer Stuart Wurtzel (“Hannah and her Sisters”) received the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award and John Eaves (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) was honored by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council. Scenic Artist Patrick DeGreve was honored by the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG) and Set Designer Martha Johnston (“Dunkirk”) was awarded by the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM).

Find the full list of winners below.

Period Feature Film

“Mank” (Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt)

Fantasy Feature Film

“Tenet” (Production Designer: Nathan Crowley)

Contemporary Feature Film

“Da 5 Bloods” (Production Designer: Wynn Thomas)

Animated Feature Film

“Soul” (Production Designer: Steve Pilcher)

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

“The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi” (Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang)

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

“Ozark: Wartime” (Production Designer: David Bomba)

Television Movie or Limited Series

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Production Designer: Uli Hanisch)

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

“What We Do in the Shadows”- “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches” (Production Designer: Kate Bunch)

Multi-Camera Series

“Will & Grace” – “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

Harry Styles: “Falling” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

Variety, Reality or Competition Series

“Saturday Night Live” – “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” “Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters” (Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)

Variety Special

“Black Is King” (Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman)