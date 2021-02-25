‘Mank’ and ‘Tenet’ Lead 25th Annual Art Directors Guild Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mank, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Tenet” are among the top films recognized for excellence in production design in the 25th annual Art Directors Guild nominations.

On Thursday, the ADG announced nominations for this year’s awards show, which will be held April 10 in a virtual ceremony, breaking with tradition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Mulan” landed nominations in the Period Feature Film category, and “Birds of Prey,” “Pinocchio” and “Wonder Woman 1984” earned recognition in Fantasy Feature Film.

Missing out were Oscar contenders “Emma,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “One Night in Miami.”

As previously announced, multiple award-winning writer-director-producer Ryan Murphy, whose film and television shows have consistently reflected the highest quality of production design, will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award.

See the full list of nominations for film and TV below.

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Mank” ( Donald Graham Burt)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Mark Ricker)

“Mulan” ( Grant Major)

“News of the World (David Crank)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7 ( Shane Valentino)

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” (K.K. Barrett)

“Pinocchio” (Dimitri Capuani)

“Tenet” (Nathan Crowley)

“The Midnight Sky” (Jim Bissell)

“Wonder Woman 1984” ( Aline Bonetto)

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Da 5 Bloods” ( Wynn Thomas)

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Molly Hughes)

“Palm Springs (Jason Kisvarday)

“Promising Young Woman (Michael T. Perry)

“The Prom (Jamie Walker McCall)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Matt Perry)

“Onward” (Noah Klocek)

“Soul” (Steve Pilcher)

“The Croods: A New Age” ( Nate Wragg)

“Wolfwalkers” (Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja)

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Lovecraft Country:” “I Am” (Kalina Ivanov)

“Perry Mason:” “Chapter Three” (John Perry Goldsmith

“The Crown:” “War” ( Martin Childs)

“The Mandalorian:” “Chapter 13: The Jedi” ( Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang)

“Westworld:” “Parce Domine” ( Howard Cummings)

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Killing Eve:” “Are You from Pinner?” ( Laurence Dorman)

“Ozark:” “Wartime” (David Bomba)

“The Flight Attendant:” “After Dark” ( Sara K. White)

“The Twilight Zone:” “Among the Untrodden” (Michael Wylie)

“Utopia:” “Just a Fanboy” ( Steve Arnold)

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Fargo” (Warren Alan Young)

“Hollywood” ( Matthew Flood Ferguson)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Jessica Kender)

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” (Ruth Ammon)

“The Queen’s Gambit” ( Uli Hanisch)

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Dead to Me:” “You Don’t Have to Go,” “It Had to Be You” ( L.J. Houdyshell)

“Emily in Paris:” “Emily in Paris” ( Anne Seibel)

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet:” “Pilot” (Mark Worthington)

“Space Force:” “THE LAUNCH” (Susie Mancini)

“What We Do in the Shadows:” “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches” (Kate Bunch)

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love: “Unintended Consequences” (Josee F. Lemonnier)

“Bob Hearts Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler,” “Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers” “Straight Outta Lagos” (John Shaffner)

“Family Reunion: “Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?” “Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?” (Aiyana Trotter)

“The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the New Pastor,” “Welcome to the Hockey Game” ( Wendell Johnson)

“Will & Grace: “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time” (Glenda Rovello)

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Adidas Originals: “Superstar – Change is a Team Sport” (Ruth De Jong)

Apple: “Vertical Cinema” ( Shane Valentino)

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My” ( François Audouy)

Harry Styles: “Falling” (François Audouy)

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan” ( Ethan Tobman)

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“Earth to Ned:” “Ned: The Musical” ( Darcy Prevost)

“Saturday Night Live:” “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters” (Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)

“The Masked Singer:” “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return” (James Connelly)

“The Voice:” “Live Finale Ep. 18,” “The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1,” “The Battles Premiere Ep. 6” (Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss)

“Wheel of Fortune:” “Consumer Cellular Secret Santa,” “Fabulous Food” (Renee Hoss-Johnson)

VARIETY SPECIAL

“Black Is King” (Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz,

Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman)

“Democratic National Convention 2020” (Bruce Rodgers)

“Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira” ( Bruce Rodgers)

“The Oscars” (Jason Sherwood)

“Yearly Departed” (Suzuki Ingerslev)