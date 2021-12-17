‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Power Of The Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ to Be Honored at American Cinematheque’s Inaugural Crafts Tribute

The American Cinematheque announced today the honorees for the inaugural Tribute to the Crafts, which will take place in-person on Jan. 26, at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif.

Tribute to The Crafts will honor those who are at the very heart of filmmaking and have exhibited extraordinary work behind the camera, over the past year. Among the artisans being honored are “The Power of the Dog” cinematographer Ari Wegner, “Cruella” costume designer Jenny Beavan, “Dune” editor Joe Walker, composer Nicholas Britell for “Don’t Look Up” and the hair and makeup team behind “House of Gucci” — Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Göran Lundström, Sarah Tanno and Frederic Aspiras.

“Tribute to the Crafts is the perfect complement to our year-round programming of panels featuring creative talent in front of and behind the camera. Acknowledging these individuals who made these extraordinary films, during the often challenging circumstances over this past year is a true testament to their art,” said Gwen Deglise, American Cinematheque’s Deputy Director, Co-Director of Programming.

The event is being produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates. Sponsorship is managed by Diane Salerno, Six Degrees Global. Event Production will be handled by Gina Wade Creative and Whitney Lane Events.

Numerous honorees are also currently leading conversations as contenders in this year’s Oscar race.

The full list of Crafts honorees are:

Cinematographer: “The Power of the Dog” (Ari Wegner) – Netflix

Costume Designer: “Cruella” (Jenny Beavan) – Walt Disney Studios

Editor: “Dune” (Joe Walker) – Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures

Hair and Makeup: “House of Gucci” (Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Göran Lundström, Sarah Tanno and Frederic Aspiras) – MGM/UAR

Score/Composer: “Don’t Look Up” (Nicholas Britell) – Netflix

Song: “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish & Finneas – “No Time to Die”) – MGM/UAR

Production Designer/Set Decorator: “Nightmare Alley” (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau) – Searchlight Pictures

Sound: “Dune” (Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth) – Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures

Visual and Special Effects Team: “Dune” ( Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer) – Warner Bros. Pictures / Legendary Pictures

Stunt Coordinator: “No Time to Die” (Lee Morrison and Oliver Schneider) – MGM/UAR

Choreographer: “West Side Story” (Justin Peck) – 20th Century Studios

Documentary

Cinematographer: “The Rescue” (David Katznelson, Ian Seabrook and Picha Srisansanee) – National Geographic Documentary Films

Editor: – TIE:

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Josh Pearson) – Searchlight Pictures, Hulu, and Onyx Collective

“The Rescue” (Bob Eisenhardt) – National Geographic Documentary Films

Score/Composer: “Flee” (Uno Helmersson) – NEON