‘Nomadland,’ ‘Minari,’ ‘Mank’ and More Land American Cinema Editors Nominations

This year’s American Cinema Editors (ACE) nominations include “Nomadland,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of Chicago 7.”

The guild, which will hand out its awards in a virtual ceremony on April 17, has a good track record forecasting the Oscar best picture winner — it has predicted 18 out of the last 29 winners. Last year, best edited feature film – dramatic went to “Parasite’s” Yang Jin-mo, and the film went on to win best picture at the Oscars. It also has a good record for predicting who wins the best editing Oscar — 23 out of the last 29 winners.

Nominees in comedy feature include “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “I Care a Lot,” “On The Rocks” “Palm Springs” and “Promising Young Woman.”

As previously announced, Spike Lee will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Editors Lynzee Klingman and Sidney Wolinsky will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.

A full list of nominees for the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

“Mank”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

“Minari”

Harry Yoon, ACE

“Nomadland”

Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metal”

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of Chicago 7”

Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

“I Care a Lot”

Mark Eckersley, ACE

“On The Rocks”

Sarah Flack, ACE

“Palm Springs”

Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

“Promising Young Woman”

Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“The Croods: A New Age”

James Ryan, ACE

“Onward”

Catherine Apple

“Over the Moon”

Edie Ichioka, ACE

“Soul”

Kevin Nolting, ACE

“Wolfwalkers”

Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

Nancy Novack

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

Nels Bangerter

“The Dissident”

Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

“My Octopus Teacher”

Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

“The Social Dilemma”

Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Beastie Boys Story”

Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”

Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

“The Last Dance” (Episode I)

Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

“Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult” (Exposed)

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“The Good Place” (Whenever You’re Ready)

Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek” (Happy Ending)

Trevor Ambrose

“What We Do in the Shadows” (On The Run)

Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

“What We Do in the Shadows” (Resurrection)

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Happy New Year)

Tim Roche, ACE

“Insecure” (Lowkey Trying)

Nena Erb, ACE

“Ted Lasso” (The Hope That Kills You)

A.J. Catoline

“Ted Lasso” (Make Rebecca Great Again)

Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Better Call Saul” (Bad Choice Road)

Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

“Killing Eve” (Still Got It)

Dan Crinnion, ACE

“Mr. Robot” (Method Not Allowed)

Rosanne Tan, ACE

“This Is Us” (Forty: Part Two)

Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Bosch” (The Ace Hotel)

Steven Cohen ACE

“Euphoria” (Trouble Don’t Last Always)

Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

“The Mandalorian” (Sanctuary)

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

“Ozark” (Wartime)

Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

“Hamilton”

Jonah Moran

“Mrs. America” (Phyllis)

Robert Komatsu, ACE

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Exchanges)

Michelle Tesoro, ACE

“Watchmen” (The Extraordinary Being)

Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“Cheer” (God Blessed Texas)

Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

“The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth “Who the F*** Are We?”

Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

“Deadliest Catch” (Mayday Mayday)

Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

“How To With John Wilson” (How To Cook the Perfect Risotto)

Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

“8:46”

Steven Bognar

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor”

Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

Adam Gough, ACE

“Saturday Night Live” (Tom Hanks)

Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Big Mouth” (Nick Starr)

Felipe Salazar

“Bob’s Burgers” (Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids)

Jeremy Reuben

“BoJack Horseman” (Nice While It Lasted)

Brian Swanson

“Rick and Morty” (Rattlestar Ricklactica)

Lee Harting