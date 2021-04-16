‘Soul,’ ‘Tenet’ and ‘Greyhound’ Wins MPSE Golden Reel Awards

The Motion Picture Sound Editors handed out their awards in a virtual ceremony with Pixar’s “Soul, “Tenet” and “Greyhound” among the winners.
The MPSE also awarded “The Trial of the Chicago 7” for outstanding achievement in sound editing – feature dialogue / ADR, and outstanding achievement in sound editing – feature musical went to “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga.”
All the films have received Oscar nominations in numerous categories, with “Greyhound” and “Soul” nominated in the newly combined best sound category.
The Golden Reel Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in sound editing, were presented in 22 categories encompassing feature films, long-form and short-form television, animation, documentaries, games, special venue and other media.
Academy Award-winning re-recording mixer Chris Jenkins presented the MPSE Filmmaker Award to “Mad Max” director George Miller.
The MPSE Career Achievement Award, honoring supervising sound editor Dennis Drummond, was presented by Academy Award-winning re-recording mixer Greg Orloff and three-time Academy Award-nominated re-recording mixer David Giammarco. (Drummond’s award was accepted by his brother, Peter Drummond.)
The opening address was given by MPSE President Mark Lanza, who invoked the challenges and benefits in hosting the ceremony remotely. “While I’m sure you will love the virtual experience, the show’s true purpose is to honor the nominated projects and the artists who crafted them,” he said. “In person or virtual, a Golden Reel Award is just as coveted. We congratulate the nominees and winners tonight as we recognize the best in sound over the past year.”
Full list of winners below:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Netflix
Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli
Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
“Soul”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jonathan Stevens, Steve Orlando
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE
Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Justin Pearson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
“The Reason I Jump”
Vulcan Productions
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan
Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley
Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee
Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
“The Eight Hundred”
CMC Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor and Editor: Kang Fu
Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller
Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan
Foley Artist: Lan Long
Music Editor: Fei Yu
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore
“Tenet”
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga”
Netflix
Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
“Greyhound”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler
Associate Supervising Sound Editor: Will Digby, MPSE
Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title
Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King
Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon
Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00
“Servant” (2:00)
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
Music Editor: Lesley Langs
Foley Editor: Julien Pirrie
Foley Artist: Gareth Rhys Jones
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music
“Vikings” (The Best Laid Plans)
Amazon
Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Lise Beauchesne
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord
Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn
ADR Editor: James Spencer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
“Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Adjournment)
Netflix
Music Editor: Tom Kramer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue / ADR
“The Queen’s Gambit” (End Game)
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch
Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman
Dialogue Editors: Mary Ellen Porto, MPSE; Eric Hoehn
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
** TIE **
“The Queen’s Gambit” (End Game)
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch
Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Cicero, James David Redding III, Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn
Foley Artist / Editor: Rachel Chancey
“Star Trek: Picard” (Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2)
CBS All Access
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro
Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
“A Christmas Carol”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Tom Stewart, Andy Kennedy
Dialogue Editor: Iain Wilkinson
Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright
Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
“Mortal Kombat Legends” (Scorpion’s Revenge)
Warner Bros. Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch
Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan, Ezra Walker
Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, MPSE; Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley
Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter
ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo
Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
“Laurel Canyon” (A Place in Time: Episode 1)
EPIX/Amblin
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
“The Ultimate Playlist of Noise”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley
Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE
Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev
Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova
Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
“The Last of Us Part II”
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz
Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Audio Director: Robert Krekel
Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto
Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
“The Last of Us Part II”
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Director: Robert Krekel
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Maged Khalil Ragab
Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker
Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto, Derek Brown, Jordan Denton
Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan Brown, Cesar Marenco
Foley Editor: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey
Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom
Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
“Baba Yaga”
Baobab Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford
Sound Designers: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf
Music Editor: Rex Darnell
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
“The Unknown”
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee
Sound Designer: Yin Lee