‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ ‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘Soul’ Triumph at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Oscar contenders “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Promising Young Woman” and Pixar’s “Soul” triumphed in their respective categories at the 11th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

The ceremony celebrating outstanding achievement in the field of music supervision was held virtually, honoring the unsung heroes of film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers. Despite not being recognized by AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences), the wins helped shine a spotlight on the music supervisors who contributed to Academy Award nominated films.

Tom MacDougall snagged best music supervision for film budgeted over $25 million for “Soul”, while the award for under $25 million went to Dawn Sutter Madell for her work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Billie Eilish and Finneas made a surprise appearance to present Best music supervision for film budgeted under $10 million to Susan Jacobs for “Promising Young Woman.”

In the television category, the best music supervision for a television comedy or musical award resulted in a three-way tie, honoring Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld and Tom Wolfe for “High Fidelity” Season 1, Kier Lehman for his work on Season 4 of “Insecure” and Robin Urdang for the Season 3 music of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Music legend Quincy Jones was the recipient of the Icon Award with Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Regina King and John Legend all paying tribute to him.

Maureen Crowe received the Legacy Award. Andra Day, Celeste, Darius de Haas and Angelica Garcia, who was named the night’s Spotlight Artist, performed “Guadalupe” for the virtual audience.

The complete winners list for the 11th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards is below.

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Tom MacDougall – “Soul”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Dawn Sutter Madell – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Susan Jacobs – “Promising Young Woman”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter – “The Cuban”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of The Chicago 7”

Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton

Performed By: Celeste

Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Liza Richardson – “Watchmen” – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe –” High Fidelity “– Season 1

Kier Lehman – “Insecure” – Season 4

Robin Urdang – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Season 3

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Meryl Ginsberg – “The Masked Singer” – Season 3

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “The Way It Used to Be”

Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Program: Watchmen

Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”

Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Aminé Ramer – “Crip Camp”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Rudy Chung – “The Last Dance”

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Mike Lynn – “Judas And The Black Messiah”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Andy Hamm – Apple “A Journey Into The Valley Of Fire – Shot on iPhone”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Mike Ladman – Hennessy “Maurice And The Black Bear School”

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Eric Kalver, Brandon Young – “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2”