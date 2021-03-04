‘One Night in Miami,’ ‘Mulan’ and ‘Mank’ Among Costume Designers Guild Nominations

Ann Roth is on her way to making Oscar history as the oldest best costume design nominee after receiving a Costume Designers Guild Award nomination for her work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) have announced their nominations for the 23rd CDGAs. Also recognized were Francine Jamison Tanchuck for “One Night in Miami” and Charlese Antoinette Jones for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Costume designer Bina Daigeler landed a double nomination for her work on the FX series, “Mrs. America,” and “Mulan” was also recognized. Other designers to receive guild nominations were Trish Summerville for “Mank” and “Emma’s” Alexandra Byrne.

For the first time in CDGA history, the annual awards show will be livestreamed for fans worldwide exclusively on Twitter @CostumeAwards at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET. This year’s host, presenters and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards. We’ve had to come together as a community to support one another during these unprecedented times. We believe that through our work we have been supporting our audiences as well,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892. “We look forward to honoring costume designers’ achievements and their creativity which has transported and inspired us.”

“With the need to shift our show to a virtual and limited in-person production, we embraced the opportunity to create an entirely new format that will amplify the recognition of these brilliant costume designers,” said JL Pomeroy, Executive Producer of CDGA and Founder of JumpLine. “For the first time, fans can tune-in on Twitter to help celebrate the innovative genius of the costume designers who bring characters to life in their favorite films and series.”

Winners will be announced during the ceremony which will take place on April 13.

Below is the full list of nominations for the 23rd CDGAs.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Dolittle” – Jenny Beavan

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” – Michael Wilkinson

“Mulan” – Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio “– Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Wonder Woman 1984” – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” – Trayce Gigi Field

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” – Erin Benach

“Da 5 Bloods” – Donna Berwick

“Promising Young Woman” – Nancy Steiner

“The Prom” – Lou Eyrich

Excellence in Period Film

“Emma” – Alexandra Byrne

“Judas and the Black Messiah” – Charlese Antoinette Jones

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Ann Roth

“Mank” – Trish Summerville

“One Night in Miami ” – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“The Mandalorian” (Chapter 13: The Jedi) – Shawna Trpcic

“Snowpiercer” (Access is Power) – Cynthia Summers

“Star Trek: Picard” (Absolute Candor) – Christine Bieselin Clark

“Westworld” (Parce Domine) – Shay Cunliffe

“What We Do in the Shadows” (Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires) – Amanda Neale

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Emily in Paris” (Faux Amis) – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

“Euphoria” (Part 1: Rue – Trouble Don’t Last Always) – Heidi Bivens

“I May Destroy You” (Social Media is a Great Way to Connect)– Lynsey Moore

“Schitt’s Creek” (Happy Ending) – Debra Hanson

“Unorthodox” (Part 2)– Justine Seymour

Excellence in Period Television

“Bridgerton” (Diamond of the First Water) – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III

“The Crown” (Terra Nullius) – Amy Roberts

“Lovecraft Country” (I Am) – Dayna Pink

“Mrs. America” (Shirley) – Bina Daigeler

“The Queen’s Gambit” (End Game) – Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Dancing with the Stars” (Villains Night) – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

“Hamilton” Paul Tazewell

“The Masked Dancer” (Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!) – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater

“The Masked Singer” (The Semi Finals – The Super Six) – Marina Toybina

“Saturday Night Live:”(John Mulaney / The Strokes) – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film – April Napier

The Killers: “Caution” music video – Samantha Kuester

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law

Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film – Dawn Ritz

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” music video – Ami Goodheart