Artios Awards: ‘Soul,’ Borat’ and ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Among Casting Society of America Winners

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami,” “Soul” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” were among the feature films honored by the Casting Society of America at the 2021 Artios Awards.

The 36th annual Artios Awards, held by the Casting Society of America in its first-ever worldwide virtual ceremony, honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theater on Thursday night.

Television winners included “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Euphoria,” “Normal People,” “Queer Eye,” “Succession” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The Hoyt Bowers Award went to Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, the first time two casting directors were honored for this award.

The European Chapter Artios Awards also made a presentation to Suzanne Smith with the Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting.

The Associate Spotlight Award was presented to associate casting directors Michael Rios and Gianna Butler.

“Tonight’s Artios Award ceremony once again celebrated the enormous contributions that our members bring to a global entertainment community. We are extremely proud to congratulate this evening’s well-deserved winners and honorees,” said Russell Boast and Rich Mento, co-presidents, Casting Society of America. “CSA is committed to working tirelessly to further the conversation of recognition for all of our craft’s work, and are proud of the collective achievements made in recent years.”

Full list of winners below:

Animation

“Soul” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-birnbaum (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – Nancy Bishop

Big Budget – Drama

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7” – Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), Aj Links (Associate)

Studio Or Independent – Comedy

“The 40-year Old Version” – Jessica Daniels

Studio Or Independent – Drama

“One Night In Miami” – Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama

“Minari” – Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama

“The Surrogate” – Erica Hart

Television Pilot And First Season – Comedy

“The Great” – Rose Wicksteed

Television Pilot And First Season – Drama

“Euphoria “– Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)

Television Series Comedy

“What We Do In The Shadows” – Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

Television Series – Drama

“Succession” – Avy Kaufman

Limited Series

“Normal People” – Louise Kiely

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

“Bad Education” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – Victoria Thomas

Children’s Pilot And Series (Live Action)

“The Babysitter’s Club” – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

Television Animation

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton

Reality Series

“Queer Eye” – Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli,

Short Film

“Netuser” – Stephanie Klapper

Short Form Series

“#Freerayshawn” – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

New York Broadway Theatre – Play

“Slave Play” – Taylor Williams

New York Broadway Theatre – Musical

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” – Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Associate)

“New York Broadway Theatre” – Revival, Play

“A Soldier’s Play” – Jim Carnahan

New York Theatre – Play

“All The Natalie Portmans” – Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

New York Theatre – Musical

“Little Shop Of Horrors” – Jim Carnahan

Regional Theatre – Play

“Harry Potter And The Cursed Child” – Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

Regional Theatre – Musical

“Six” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Los Angeles Theatre

“Little Shop Of Horrors” – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Special Theatrical Performance

“Pride Plays” – James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Theatre Tours

“The Band’s Visit” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam