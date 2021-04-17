‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Triumphs at ACE Eddie Awards

Editor Alan Baumgarten’s work on Aaron Sorkin’s drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” topped the American Cinema Editors Awards in a virtual ceremony.

Baumgarten beat out competition from “Sound of Metal,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Nomadland.”

In other categories, Pixar’s “Soul” continued to collect awards, winning best edited animated feature, while “Palm Springs” won best edited feature film comedy. The Oscar-nominated documentary “My Octopus Teacher” won best edited documentary feature.

Director Spike Lee was honored with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Editors and co-stars who had collaborated with Lee over the years including Barry Alexander Brown, ACE; Adam Gough, ACE; Nancy Novak, ACE, Jodie Foster, Riz Ahmed and Sam Pollard all celebrated Lee in a tribute video.

Double Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. shared: “When I was a little boy, Spike Lee was synonymous with film and movie going. My parents took us to see every Spike Lee the weekend it opened. Thank you for all you have given to the arts and for all you’ve brought to my life.”

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) added, “I don’t think there is a filmmaker out there who doesn’t look up to Spike Lee. The breadth of his movie-making and the importance of it is unparalleled.”

Lee did not accept the award, his daughter Satchel Lee accepted on his behalf.

The correlation between here and the Oscar race is a significant one; 12 of the last 15 years, the winner of the best edited dramatic feature category went on to win the Oscar for film editing. Last year, editor Jinmo Yang won for his cutting of Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” and went on to win the best editing Oscar. The ACE Eddies also is a good indicator of best picture winners, as “Parasite” went on to win best picture.

The full list of winners is below.

Best Edited Feature Film – Dramatic

“The Trial of Chicago 7” (Alan Baumgarten, ACE)

Best Edited Feature Film – Comedy

“Palm Springs” (Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler)

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Soul” (Kevin Nolting, ACE)

Best Edited Documentary – Feature

“My Octopus Teacher” (Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm)

Best Edited Documentary – Non-Theatrical

“The Last Dance” (Episode I) (Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE)

Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television

“Schitt’s Creek” (Happy Ending) (Trevor Ambrose, CCE)

Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Ted Lasso” (Make Rebecca Great Again) (Melissa McCoy)

Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television

“Better Call Saul” (Bad Choice Road) (Chris McCaleb, ACE, Joey Liew)

Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Ozark” (Wartime) (Cindy Mollo, ACE)

Best Edited Limited Series or Motion Picture

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Exchanges) (Michelle Tesoro, ACE)

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Cheer” (Kate Hackett, Arielle Kilker, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, David Nordstrom, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner)

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” (Adam Gough, ACE)

Best Edited Animation – Non-Theatrical

“Rick and Morty” (Rattlestar Ricklactica) (Lee Harting)

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing

Samuel Bailey – University of North Carolina School of the Arts