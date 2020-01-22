×

Olivia Wilde on Her Move From Acting to Directing With ‘Booksmart’

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Olivia Wilde Booksmart BTS
CREDIT: Courtesy of Annapurna Pictures/Francois Duhamel

Olivia Wilde began acting in 2004 when she was 20 years old. It never occurred to her that she might also enjoy stepping behind the lens.

“I always wanted to make movies and be a part of the moviemaking process,” she tells me. “I always assumed acting was the way in, because for many young women … they’re told, ‘You love movies — you should be a movie star.’ No one tells a little girl, ‘Why don’t you become a director?’ It’s just not a part of the conversation. But if a little boy says he loves movies, it’s like, ‘Maybe one day you’ll direct. Maybe you’ll be the next Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese.’”

The lack of gender parity in directing was front and center when the Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 13. All of the nominees in the category are male. Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) were considered strong contenders but were shut out by Academy voters.

Wilde was also a contender early in the awards season for “Booksmart,” her feature film debut about two straight-A high school seniors (Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever) who decide they want to have at least one wild night of partying before graduation. “Booksmart” may not have made it to the Dolby, but it was a critical hit and has a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. A true sign that the movie resonated and became a pop culture phenomenon: Young people everywhere dressed in costumes inspired by Feldstein and Dever’s characters for Halloween.

Popular on Variety

Unlike the Oscars, the Independent Spirit Awards’ nominees are a much more diverse group. That’s where Wilde will be on Feb. 8. She is one of two women directors — Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (“The Mustang”) is the other — up for best first feature, along with Michael Angelo Covino (“The Climb”), Kent Jones (“Diane”), Joe Talbot (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”) and Stefon Bristol (“See You Yesterday”).

Seeking guidance from mentors like her “Meadowland” director Reed Morano was key to Wilde’s ability to get “Booksmart” greenlit by Annapurna. “She said, ‘Pitch your heart out. Pitch the movie you want to make, not the movie you can make. Just pitch the most ambitious plan,’” Wilde says. “What I have noticed is what female directors do to ourselves — we will pull our punches too early. We say things like ‘This is probably financially irresponsible, so I could probably make it something simpler. This feels more doable.’”

But doable isn’t good enough.

“Reed said to me, ‘No one is going to buy the thing that you sell as doable or sufficient,’” Wilde says. “Someone is attracted to the filmmaker who has such ambition and such lofty ideals for what their film could be. [Annapurna] could tell I was chomping at the bit, that I wanted to tell this story. They allowed me to take this on and make it my own.”

That included casting an ensemble of young people — some of whom had never acted — who represented a rainbow of cultures and communities, something lacking among the current crop of Oscar nominees. Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is the only actor of color in the race.

“We removed the barriers that keep most people out of the process,” Wilde recalls. “We didn’t have a studio saying you have to cast a star. We didn’t have a studio saying they had to look a certain way. No one asked how many followers they have on social media.”

When Wilde looks back on her early days of acting, she realizes that she craved exploring a wide variety of genres. So it’s no surprise her credits range from the sci-fi adventure “Tron: Legacy” to the improvised indie “Drinking Buddies.”

“I never wanted to pigeonhole myself,” she says. “I was just like, ‘I love everything. I’ll do anything.’ That was evidence that what I really love is the process. That was a clue that I was supposed to be directing.”

Next up for Wilde is directing and starring in “Don’t Worry, Darling,” a thriller about a woman who may be losing her mind. “The most apt way to describe it is as a psychological thriller for the Time’s Up era, because it does touch on the larger themes that women are grappling with at this point, which are: what is the patriarchy and how much do we actively participate in it and rely on it.” 

More Film

  • 1917 Movie

    How the '1917' Special Effects Makeup Team Created Realistic Dead Bodies

    Prior to working on “1917,” special effects artist Tristan Versluis had designed no more than five or six corpses. But Sam Mendes, director of the WWI drama, which has garnered 10 Oscar nominations, needed Versluis, who picked up one of those noms in the hair and makeup category, to create 30 corpses and dead horses, [...]

  • Olivia Wilde Booksmart BTS

    Olivia Wilde on Her Move From Acting to Directing With 'Booksmart'

    Olivia Wilde began acting in 2004 when she was 20 years old. It never occurred to her that she might also enjoy stepping behind the lens. “I always wanted to make movies and be a part of the moviemaking process,” she tells me. “I always assumed acting was the way in, because for many young [...]

  • Donna Rotunno, Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein court

    Harvey Weinstein's Defense Focuses on Emails in Bid to Discredit Accusers

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney showed jurors friendly emails between their client and his accusers in an opening statement on Wednesday, arguing that the accusers are trying to “have it both ways.” Attorney Damon Cheronis asked the jury to rely on their “God-given New York City common sense,” and to find that the women had consensual [...]

  • Contenders Best Picture Nominees 1917 Little

    The Best Picture Race: Favorable Facts and Fences to Climb

    When the dust settled on the morning of Oscar nominations, the biggest surprise might have been that there were no real surprises in the best picture race. All nine films were also PGA-nominated — the only one left off the Oscar list was Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.” Each nominated film has much in its favor, [...]

  • Eliza Hittman Director

    Eliza Hittman on Her Sundance-Bound Teen Abortion Tale 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'

    Eliza Hittman’s “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” follows Autumn, a 17-year-old girl in rural Pennsylvania, who is pregnant and desperate to get an abortion. A minor in a state that requires parental consent, she embarks on a dangerous journey into New York City, accompanied by her cousin, to find a clinic where she can have the [...]

  • Julie Taymor Director

    Julie Taymor on Tweaking the Biopic Format With Gloria Steinem Tale ‘The Glorias’

    In Julie Taymor’s official Sundance entry “The Glorias,” 80 years in the life of feminist icon Gloria Steinem unfold in chronological order. Except when they don’t. The visionary director behind “Across the Universe” says she could not bear the conventions of sweeping Hollywood biopics, which are fond of flashing title cards with years and geographic locations, among other shortcuts [...]

  • Alison Brie - Variety's Actors on

    Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza Join Kristen Stewart's Romantic Comedy 'Happiest Season'

    Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Victor Garber, Dan Levy and Mary Steenburgen have been cast in “Happiest Season,” a romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. The TriStar Pictures film, from director Clea DuVall, will debut in theaters on Nov. 20. “Happiest Season” follows Stewart’s character, who is planning to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad