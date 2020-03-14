L.A. Restaurants, Caterers Adapt to Coronavirus With More Takeout, Delivery Options

As entire restaurant groups shut down in New York (Momofuku) or transition to takeout-only options like Seattle’s Canlis, Los Angeles restaurants are starting to follow suit to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, some are exploring other ways to deal with coronavirus precautions, and catering companies are stepping up to the plate to offer prepared meals.

In the downtown L.A. area, Rossoblu is suspending service entirely, as is David Chang’s Majordomo. Josef Centeno’s Orsa & Winston, Baco Mercat, Bar Ama and Ama Cita in Culver City are now delivery-only. While Yapa and Wexler’s Deli are remaining open for the time being, both restaurants sent out reminders to clients that they are also offering delivery and pick-up, with Yapa offering a special “Comfort Yapa” menu from 12-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

In mid-city, high-end fish restaurant Angler and West Hollywood hotspot the Abbey have closed completely for the time being. Monty’s Good Burger has closed all locations of the plant-based burger spot. Urth Cafe is offering delivery and takeout, as is Home State.

Silver Lake’s Botanica is now offering delivery for its evening menu in addition to brunch and lunch, and East Hollywood bakery Friends & Family has a number of ready-to-heat meal options available.

Several Westside fine dining restaurants are making it possible to try their cuisine at home, including some that weren’t previously available from delivery services. Michael’s, Citrin, Tar & Roses and a limited takeout menu from Spago are among the options, while Katsuya is offering 20% off takeout and free delivery.

Santa Monica’s Huckleberry is reducing the area between tables, eliminating self-service areas and taking cleaning “to the next level,” its website promises. Huckleberry promises that it offers sick leave to unwell employees, and recommends that buying gift cards can help support restaurants and their workers during this difficult time. Huckleberry and sister restaurants including Rustic Canyon, Milo & Olive and Cassia all offer various delivery options.

Catering ready-to-eat meals

Several caterers have stepped up their ready-to-eat meals options as their events business has vanished almost overnight. HeirloomLA is offering a variety of fresh and freezable entrees utilizing wild and grass-fed proteins, including the popular lasagna “cupcakes,” along with salads and sandwiches while LASpice and Spotted Hen are also offering various delivery and ready-to-eat meal plan options. Most restaurants and catering services are also taking pains to explain their commitment to cleanliness, hygiene and frequent sanitizing.

Updating as more restaurants close or go takeout only…