Beloved Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Closing Permanently Sunday

Pat Saperstein

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Max Malandrino/REX/Shutterstock (2822424a)Nate 'n Al's Los Angeles USANate 'n Al's
CREDIT: Max Malandrino/REX/Shutterstock

Nate ‘n Al Deli, a fixture in Beverly Hills and the entertainment industry for 75 years, announced Saturday that it would be closing Sunday with no plans to reopen. It had been open for takeout and delivery since restaurants closed due to coronavirus on March 15.

The Beverly Drive restaurant’s Instagram message reads, “Approximately one month ago the world as we knew it changed. We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years. However, our number one priority is to keep our customers and our staff safe and secure during this time of uncertainty. After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that. It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm.”

Last year, music mogul Irving Azoff and his wife Shelli had assembled a group of investors with hopes of moving to a new location one block over on Canon Drive but the deal for the new space fell through, according to Eater LA.

The iconic deli is among many restaurants in Los Angeles that have decided it’s not worth it to try and run as a takeout and delivery-only operation during the coronavirus shutdown. It is estimated that a large percentage may not be able to immediately re-open when the shutdown is lifted.

“Thank you all for being a part of the Nate’n Al’s family and a special thank you to our employees who have worked tirelessly to be here so that we all have continued to have our favorites available! We don’t know what the future holds but we urge everyone to do your best to stay home and stay safe,” the statement continued.

Nate ‘n Al’s opened in 1945 and became an industry fixture, with regulars like Larry King showing up frequently for specialties including brisket and pastrami sandwiches, lox, eggs and onions and an old-fashioned smoked fish and deli counter.

