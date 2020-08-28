×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: CW to Develop Witness Protection Drama ‘The Pretenders,’ Damon Wayans Jr. to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

‘X-Files’ Animated Comedy Series in Development at Fox

The X Files Original Season 7
Nicola Goode/FOX

An animated “X-Files” comedy series is in the works at FoxVariety has confirmed.

The project is currently titled “The X-Files: Albuquerque.” It has received a script and presentation commitment at the broadcaster. The show would revolve around an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with. They’re basically the X-Files’ B-team.

“X-Files” creator Chris Carter is attached to executive produce the project, with Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko attached to write and executive produce. Gabe Rotter, who worked on the “X-Files” revival at Fox, will also executive produce. 20th Television and Fox Entertainment will produce. Bento Box will provide animation. Neither Gillian Anderson or David Duchovny is involved with the project at this time.

More to come…

 

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad