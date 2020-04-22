‘The Office’ Cast Offers Virtual Hangout for Charity

One lucky fan of “The Office” will be able to virtually hang out with the Dunder Mifflin crew.

Several cast members have partnered with the fundraising organization Omaze for an online coffee date for charity. People can make donations online to enter the sweepstakes, and the proceeds will go to the Variety Boys & Girls Club. The foundation provides families with meals, emergency supplies and activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar Nuñez, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery and Melora Hardin from the show made the announcement on Wednesday. In addition to the virtual coffee session, the stars said they’ll share stories from the hit NBC comedy.

“We’re going to have so much fun. We’ll get to know each other, talk about the show, I’ll get your credit card information, stuff like that,” Bratton joked. “And I’ll tell you some juicy, behind-the-scenes gossip.”

“Go now and join. Like, seriously, go right now. Don’t make this harder than it needs to be. That’s what she said,” added Nuñez, referencing the popular catch phrase from Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott.

The “Friends” cast offered a similar meet-up opportunity to fans who donate to America’s Food Fund, Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry. Six lucky people will be able to attend the taping of the “Friends” reunion special on HBO Max and meet Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Watch “The Office” announcement video below.