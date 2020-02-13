Sean Spicer to Host Talk Show on Conservative Channel Newsmax TV

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is set to host a daily talk show on Newsmax TV.

Titled “Spicer & Co.,” the show will premiere March 3, broadcasting from studios near the White House, where Spicer will lead an ensemble of Washington insiders, experts, journalists and power brokers to “analyze the day’s top headlines from the Beltway and the key news from the U.S. and the world.”

News that Spicer was contemplating hosting a talk show emerged in June 2018, when a spokesperson for Debmar-Mercury, the syndication outfit behind “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Family Feud,” confirmed to Variety that they were preparing to shoot a pilot with Spicer in the host’s chair.

There was no network attached to the prospective show at the time, and the announcement that the series has landed at conservative media organization Newsmax TV is likely indicative of the tone and direction of show. Debmar-Mercury is not involved in the Newsmax project.

Following his brief stint as President Trump’s press secretary, Spicer transitioned into TV by appearing as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” He made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

“We are going to offer viewers a unique perspective and insights into what’s really happening, who is up, who’s down and most importantly how it’s going to affect their lives,’’ said Spicer in a statement. “I’ve had a front row seat to to how Washington works at the highest levels– in the White House, Congress, the Pentagon and K Street. We are going to invite our viewers into a conversation that is totally unique. We will ask the questions and cover the topics that everyone in America is thinking about but no one is asking or talking about.”

Spicer was appointed press secretary in Jan. 2017, and lasted only seven months in the role.

“Sean has been on the inside of how decisions are made in a way so few have,” added Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy. “He was a success as White House press secretary because he connected to ordinary Americans.”