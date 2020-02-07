×

Sam Claflin Joins Riley Keough in Amazon’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Sam Claflin poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central LondonFashion Awards, London, United Kingdom - 02 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sam Claflin has been cast as the male lead opposite Riley Keough in the forthcoming Amazon series “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

Best on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones & The Six” is a 12 episode musical drama detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band in the 1970s.

Claflin will play the character of Billy Dunne, the band’s charismatic frontman whose increasingly complicated feelings for bandmate and songwriting partner Daisy (Keough) threaten to upend his life. Keough’s Daisy is described as being born into privilege, but ignored by her selfish parents. She is a spirited and enigmatic singer/songwriter who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the L.A. music scene in the 70s.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will executive produce “Daisy Jones & the Six” along with Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, and showrunner Will Graham. Niki Caro is on board to direct multiple episodes along with executive producing. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Jenkins Reid as producer.

Claflin’s most notable credits include “Me Before You” and “The Hunger Games” franchise. He joined the cast of “Peaky Blinders” last season, and is set to appear in the “Enola Holmes” pic opposite Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. In 2019 he starred in the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot and recently wrapped production on the the indie thriller “Every Breath You Take,” which also features Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan.

He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Douglas Stone.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

