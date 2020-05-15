‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 Casts Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant is the latest star to sign on to “The Mandalorian” Season 2, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The exact nature and scope of Olyphant’s role is being kept under wraps. He joins previously confirmed Season 2 cast members Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Biehn.

Olyphant’s most recent regular TV role was on the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet.” He is also well known for his starring role in the FX drama “Justified” and the HBO period drama “Deadwood.” He was nominated for the Emmy for best actor in a drama for “Justified.” On the film side, he recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” His other film credits include “Dreamcatcher,” “The Girl Next Door,” “Live Free or Die Hard,” and “Hitman.”

With Season 2 due out later this year, Variety exclusively reported in April that Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” is already in the works at Disney Plus. The news comes as little surprise, given that the series proved to be a major cultural phenomenon upon its release back in November.

Pedro Pascal stars as the titular Mandalorian, a bounty hunter on the fringes of the “Star Wars” universe who becomes the guardian of a mysterious creature known only as The Child, but known to fans as Baby Yoda.

The Mouse House also has three other “Star Wars” shows in the works at Disney Plus. There is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor, the Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, and the recently announced female-led “Star Wars” series from creator Leslye Headland.

