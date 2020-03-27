Intl TV Newswire: LaLiga Fest Details, Dancing Ledge Promotes, Red Arrow Deals

In this week’s International TV Newswire, Spain’s LaLiga announces details of Saturday night’s LaLigaSantader Fest; Argentina’s INCAA updates: Red Arrow wheels and deals; and Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions promotes Chris Carey to managing director.

La Liga, Universal Music Team for LaLiga Santander Fest

More than fifty artists and high-profile soccer players have united remotely to participate in LaLiga Santander Fest, a digital musical festival to be held Saturday night as part of the Spanish soccer league’s La Liga Stay at Home initiative to entertain fans and raise funds for the fight against the spread of COVID-19 while filling the broadcast hole left since the suspension of nearly all live sports worldwide.

The festival will be live broadcast in more than 180 countries simultaneously at 1 p.m. EST via La Liga’s traditional broadcast partners internationally and domestically. It will also be streamed on the league’s YouTube channel and social media accounts of La Liga, Banco Santander, and many of the participating musicians, players and clubs.

Artists from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, China, Mexico, Portugal, Puerto Rico and Spain will participate, including Spanish superstars Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Lola Indigo and David Bisbal; Colombians Juanes and Sebastián Yatra; Chile’s Mon Laferte; Despasito singer Luis Fonsi, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and, many more.

La Liga superstars include Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué – married to Colombian superstar Shakira – and Real Madrid’s legendary captain Sergio Ramos, a flamenco aficionado himself who has already shared numerous musical videos from his home since the Spanish lockdown began two weeks ago. Each team has at least one player representing them as part of the festival, and Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal will participate as ambassador for Banco Santander.

INCAA President Luis Puenzo on State of the Industry

Argentina’s National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA) president and Oscar-winning filmmaker Luis Puenzo penned a letter on the state of the agency and the country’s audiovisual industry, in the context of the current coronavirus crisis. In the letter, Puenzo cedes that the sector is in a state of emergency but insists that was the case before the pandemic arrived in Argentina. A great deal of the agency’s funding is derived from box office takes, and now that all cinemas in Argentina have been ordered closed, that income is gone. He assures, however, that INCAA is working closely with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Production on ways to protect cultural industries and those who work in them. One crucial idea, as in other countries, is to allow movies to go straight to platforms, in Argentina’s case its own Cinear Play platform. Argentines think COVID-19 will pass. The other state of emergency – the economic crisis – will only be exacerbated, they fear, by its impact.

Dancing Ledge Productions Appoints Chris Carey as Managing Director

London-based Dancing Ledge Productions has promoted Emmy Award-winning executive producer Chris Carey, still in his first year at the company, to managing director. Carey most recently executive produced BBC One’s “Les Misérables” adaptation and psychological thriller “Apple Tree Yard.” Since joining Dancing Ledge Productions in May 2019, he has been assigned to executive produce two forthcoming BBC dramas, “The Salisbury Poisonings,” a factual drama focusing on the Novichok poisoning and its impact on the surrounding community, and Martin Freeman-starring crime drama “The Responder,” written by Tony Schumacher. Dancing Ledge Productions frequently partners with Fremantle, which holds a minority stake in the company. Fremantle will handle international distribution on both series.

CREDIT: Dancing Ledge

Red Arrow Buys and Sells

Red Arrow Studios International has picked up a slate of Hallmark and Lifetime TV movies for its slate. Hallmark titles include “Christmas at Dollywood,” “Hearts of Winter” and “Homecoming for the Holidays.” Lifetime’s “Marry Liddle Christmas” is also now part of Red Arrow’s catalog. The company has also sold Amazon’s longest-running original series “Bosch,” recently renewed for a seventh and final season, to several territories across Europe. Kabel Eins picked up seasons one, two and three in Germany while WarnerMedia snagged seasons four, five and six for TNT Serie in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. HBO Nordic will carry seasons one through six.